Highlights Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League, but have only been given an 18.8% chance of winning the competition this season.

For Mikel Arteta's side to stand a chance, they will need to maintain the high standards they have set at the start of 2024.

Rotation will be key for Arsenal, and they must avoid complacency against smaller teams.

With ten games left to go in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, it is Arsenal who currently hold the advantage in one of the closest title races in recent memory. Thanks to Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, the Gunners sit above Jurgen Klopp's men on goal difference while also being a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's defending champions.

This is an all too familiar sight for the London club, who were sat in the same spot with ten games to go last season, ultimately falling short. This time around, Mikel Arteta will be keen to ensure that his side hang on to claim their first league title in 20 years. This is despite the fact that they have been given less than a 19% chance of finishing in first.

In order to defy the odds, Arsenal will need to take control of their own destiny, while also needing a little bit of luck from a supporting cast of teams. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look and decided on five crucial things that must go in favour of the north Londoners for them to end the term as the Kings of England.

Maintain Their Excellent 2024 Defensive Record

The Gunners Have Conceded the Fewest Goals this Calendar Year

If there is one thing that separates the former 'invincibles' from their closest competitors, it is their imperious defensive record. Despite all the headlines being centered around their attacking football, which has also produced the best output in 2024, it's at the back they need to remain strongest.

Except for Aaron Ramsdale's error against Brentford, Arsenal have been near perfect in protecting their goal. They have conceded just four goals in the league since the turn of the year, which has helped them achieve a goal difference of +29 since the turn of the year. That is more than double Manchester City's goal difference in the same period.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal have won their last three Premier League away games by a combined scored of 17-0.

As we have already mentioned, the likes of Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli have kept their team firing at the other end. These attackers have put together 33 goals in 2024. Meanwhile, Liverpool have 26 and City just 18. Their potency in front of goal is equally important.

However, Arsenal's job would be more difficult if they started leaking goals than if their end product dried up. After all, winning games 1-0 is far more common than winning them 5-4. This highlights just how important it is for the Gunners to continue keeping clean sheets. In order to do that, they will want to ensure key players remain fit.

Continue to Rotate

Arsenal Were Hampered by Injuries Last Season

Anyone in football knows that winning trophies is not down to the first XI. It's down to the squad. Mikel Arteta will need to utilise all of his should he want to end the year as champions.

There is already evidence as to how important this is when looking at the Gunners' title run last year. Defender William Saliba missed the final 11 games due to a back injury. Without a crucial component of their back line, Arsenal faltered, dropping points in six of their remaining fixtures and falling short of the trophy.

Given how many clubs have been plagued by injuries this season, Arteta must use the full depth of his squad to avoid key players picking up knocks that could rule them out in big games, especially with the Community Shield winners still competing in Europe. With Gabriel Martinelli missing training ahead of Arsenal's game against Porto, rotation will be essential to avoid similar issues in the Premier League's final stint.

Maximum Points Against 'Big Six'

Arsenal Unbeaten Against the 'Big Six' This Term

As Gary Neville highlighted on the most recent episode of his podcast, if Arsenal want to win the league, they need to stop Manchester City rather than hoping someone else does it for them. Whilst a trip to the Etihad is a daunting prospect for anyone, the Gunners will do so knowing they are unbeaten against the 'big six' in the Premier League this season. They will need to continue that record, not only against City, but also on their trips to Old Trafford and across town for the North London derby.

Among their remaining ten fixtures, there are also games against Chelsea, Brighton and Aston Villa. All of these teams have the potential to throw a wrench in Arsenal's quest for glory. However, it is important that they don't become too focused on these fixtures, as it is against lower league opposition they struggled against the most this time last year.

Arsenal record against 'big six' 23/24 season so far Match Opponent Home/Away Score 1. Manchester United Home 3-1 2. Tottenham Home 2-2 3. Manchester City Home 1-0 4. Chelsea Away 2-2 5. Liverpool Away 1-1 6. Liverpool Home 3-1

Avoid Complacency Against Smaller Teams

Bottom Half Teams Caused Arteta's Men Problems Last Year

Although comfortable wins against Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Sheffield United have shown Arsenal do have a ruthless streak, it's imperative that they avoid resorting back to their form at this stage last season against weaker opposition.

In their final ten games of the 22/23 campaign, the league leaders picked up just 11 out of a possible 18 points against bottom half clubs. Draws to West Ham, Southampton and a defeat to Nottingham Forest played a huge role in ending their chances of success. The first two in particular cut short any momentum before visiting the Etihad, where Arsenal were dismantled by the eventual champions.

With four bottom half teams remaining, including Chelsea, Arsenal must ensure they come away with those games with maximum points to give themselves a cushion in the fixtures that on paper provide the biggest challenge.

Rely on Tottenham

Rivals Have to Play Both City and Liverpool

If any Arsenal fan was asked who's the last team they want to help them win the title, the answer would always be Tottenham. How ironic it is that those are the cards they have been dealt.

As painful as it may be, those who were red may shift to donning the colours of their north London rivals as they seek to end their league drought. Luckily for Arsenal, Spurs have also got a good record against the big six this season, having only lost once.

Having already taken four points from a possible six against City and Liverpool, Spurs are in prime position to do the unthinkable and hand the Gunners the advantage. The question is, would they subconsciously sacrifice themselves to stop it from happening? There are sure to be some fans who would much rather that idea.