Highlights Jurgen Klopp's hopes of ending his time at Liverpool with a season full of silverware are collapsing after a series of poor performances.

For Klopp to fulfill his dream of ending the season with trophies, he'll need to work on Liverpool's attack and defence.

Liverpool will also have to hope Manchester City and Pep Guardiola fail to capitalise on their current position.

It was not so long ago that Jurgen Klopp was dreaming of a fairytale ending to life at Liverpool. Lifting the League Cup following a late winner in extra-time against Chelsea, still in the FA Cup, and on track to lift both the Premier League and Europa League too.

Fast-forward a few months, though, and that dream looks to be collapsing. Manchester United's late winner at Old Trafford dumped the Merseyside club out of the FA Cup, and the Reds are in serious peril in Europe too, as a 3-0 loss to Atalanta has put them on the precipice of elimination. Coupled with a stalemate against United and a loss to Crystal Palace in the league, Klopp's final months at Anfield are at risk of falling apart.

The German coach, however, has proven over the years that he can pull the rabbit out of the hat when needed. As the season approaches its final hurdle, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the current state of play, and have come up with seven things that need to happen for Klopp to get the swansong Liverpool fans believe he so richly deserves.

Extra work on Darwin Nunez's Finishing

Uruguayan has missed multiple big chances this season

Despite scoring an impressive 72 times in the league in 2023/24, Liverpool have actually underperformed their expected goals by 5.5. Their wastefulness was on full display in their recent loss to Palace, but one man who has continually failed to hit the mark is their talisman, Nunez.

The Uruguayan has been guilty of missing the target completely this term, something which appears to be catching up with his side right now. Only Nicolas Jackson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have spurned more opportunities than Liverpool's number nine, and that needs to be addressed urgently ahead of their Europa League second-leg tie against Atalanta. The Premier League outfit need to claw back a three-goal deficit, and if they are to mount another superb comeback away from home, Klopp will need Nunez to put in the extra hours on the training ground.

Figure Out Liverpool's Best Attacking Options

Mohamed Salah the only certainty in the front three

Liverpool's front three was usually nailed on in past seasons under Klopp, but gone are the days when you could predict the starting attackers for the Reds. Aside from Mohamed Salah, who is enjoying yet another stunning season, none of their current attackers look especially assured in front of goal.

Nunez, as mentioned, hasn't convinced and neither has Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman has left supporters frustrated with his performances at points, and has consequently had to make do with a place on the bench in his last five league games. Luis Diaz, ever a live wire, missed several chances against Man City in their crunch match which could have won the Reds the game. Diogo Jota's return from injury gives Klopp another option, but he needs to figure out which three work best alongside another to give Liverpool their best chance at more silverware.

Get Dominik Szoboszlai Back to his Best

Hungarian has struggled for form lately

But the problems extend far beyond the attack. Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have all earned plaudits at various points this season, but the latter in particular has tailed off in form. Journalist James Pearce believes that the Hungarian has been 'nowhere near' his previous levels, and given that the 23-year-old has the creative ability to win games out of nothing, his dip in performance does not bode well for Liverpool's title hopes.

Szoboszlai has not contributed with a goal or an assist in the league since Liverpool thrashed Chelsea in January, not what supporters would have expected from their marquee midfield signing. A boost in confidence is desperately needed, but fortunately for the Reds, they have just the man for the job.

Address Defensive Frailties

Liverpool conceding goals at an alarming rate

Then there is the backline. Liverpool's defence has been subject to extensive scrutiny lately, as they have conceded first 21 times in games during the 23/24 term, a statistic which does not paint them out to be title contenders. They have also been the masters of comebacks, amassing 27 points from losing positions, but when your forward line is misfiring, you have to prevent the need for a recovery in the first place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have now conceded more Premier League goals in 2024 than Everton.

As Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles," and Liverpool's backline is hardly the mark of champions right now. They have Virgil van Dijk and Allison, two of the best in their respective positions, to help rectify the issue. Klopp will need both of them to act as leaders for the final matches of the season if he wants to lift any silverware.

Pick the Europa League or Premier League as Main Target

Prioritising competition could be route to success

In an ideal world, Liverpool address their issues and win both competitions they are still presently in. But as fatigue becomes a greater problem, rotation is necessary, as resting key players will be needed to keep them at their best. Klopp, therefore, might have to evaluate what he values more - success domestically or in Europe - and keep his best players fit for matches in those games.

Doing so would allow him to maximise the chance of success, even if it does mean only ending the season with two trophies and not three. Supporters will get a good sense of which their coach values most depending on his next team selections, as a weakened team against Atalanta might hint he is putting all his eggs in the Premier League basket.

Look to Tottenham for a Big Favour

Guardiola has a poor record away against Spurs

If he does look to prioritse glory in the league, though, Klopp will need a rival to do him a big favour when they come up against City. Guardiola's side are in the strongest position for the final games of the title race, two points clear at the top of the table and with an easier run-in than both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Fortunately for Klopp, City still have to face their bogey team in their last six games. The Manchester outfit play Tottenham in their penultimate game of the season, and Guardiola has only managed to win two league games in north London against the Lilywhites during his tenure at the Etihad, losing five times away from home. Liverpool face Spurs just before City make the trip to the capital, and Ange Postecoglou's squad play Arsenal too on April 28th. Spurs could, therefore, be the difference maker in the title race.

Hope Guardiola Overcomplicates Things Again

Spaniard's wild tactics have cost City in the past

Granted, this final one is a big long shot, but there is previous to suggest that Guardiola could be the man who costs City when it matters most. Often considered one of the greatest Premier League managers ever, the Spaniard's plans have sometimes foiled his team when it matters most.

The 2021 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea is arguably the best example of that happening, as he left midfield general Rodri out of his team and lost the midfield battle. While the former Barcelona man has played things safer since then, Guardiola has admitted that fatigue and injuries could force him to rotate and change things up. Surprise tactical tweaks and players in odd positions could open the door for Liverpool in the title race. It is up to Klopp and Co., however, to make sure that they maximise any opportunities presented to them.