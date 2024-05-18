Highlights Jurgen Klopp's departure will bring uncertainty and change to Liverpool, impacting many things at the Premier League club.

Star players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold may leave due to contract uncertainties and Klopp's absence.

Anfield may no longer be a fortress without the manager on the touchline, and there will be pressure on the new manager to maintain home dominance.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after the final Premier League match in the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Anfield. The German has been a joy for the Reds' supporters during his nine years at the helm, and his departure brings around plenty of uncertainty.

His big personality and the impact he had on performances and results on the pitch will be missed among the fan base, and will likely have a knock-on effect on the future of the club. Whether it's related to current players, future signings or the incoming manager - everything will be different when he steps out the door for the final time.

That said, below are eight things that are expected to change after the 56-year-old says his final goodbyes to the club and its fans. Liverpool may never be the same again without Klopp as the man steering the ship.

1 Star Players Will Leave

Three vital players have one year left on their contracts

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all key men in Liverpool's team and fans will be worried that the star trio only have 12 months remaining on their respective contracts. This means their futures are thrown into further uncertainty, with Klopp's absence perhaps contributing to their aspirations to move on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Roberto Firmino (355) has made more appearances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool than Mohamed Salah (348).

Salah is the most likely to be moved on in the upcoming summer, with the Egyptian winger being heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia in the previous off-season. Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are the captain and vice-captain at Anfield respectively and will be the main causes for concern within the upper management at the club. At least one of the three players will likely wave goodbye to Liverpool fans by summer 2025, at the latest.

2 Liverpool Will Lose Transfer 'Pull'

Klopp has played a big part in many signings

Many of the Reds' best players over recent years have stated the desire to work under the charismatic boss was one of the main factors that convinced them to join the club. Club captain, Van Dijk, explained the feeling he got from Klopp when Liverpool were pursuing his signature from Southampton (per The Independent):

"He is a special character definitely. He is an icon. He wanted me and me only, he felt I was a big part of the success that could happen and I could definitely contribute to that. I am glad that it all went well."

Without the 56-year-old's strong personality and enjoyable style of football on the table, the club's negotiators moving forward may find it difficult to lure the best talent in world football to Merseyside. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be the main men behind incoming transfers now, as the transfer recruitment strategy has been re-shaped ahead of a transitional summer.

3 Arne Slot Will Struggle With the Pressure

Replacing the German will be difficult

Any man selected to take over in the dugout from Liverpool's best ever Premier League boss was always going to have their work cut out for them. While Arne Slot hasn't officially been appointed as Klopp's successor, the Dutchman confirmed he will be the next boss of the English side (per BBC Sport): "I can confirm that I will become the trainer there [Liverpool] next year."

It would come as a massive shock if the Feyenoord boss hit the ground running in filling the massive shoes left vacant by Klopp's departure. Should results not be perfect in the opening months of the 2024/25 campaign, Slot could find himself on the wrong side of the Anfield crowd. Following the only man to lift the Premier League title at the club is going to be a lot of pressure for the incoming boss to handle.

4 Fans Will Chant For Klopp's Return

They will be desperate for the icon to come back

As already stated, if Slot doesn't get the backing of the fans with strong performances and results in his first season at Anfield, he could be on the wrong end of the passionate fan base's ambition. There's every possibility that 'Jurgen Klopp' chants will be heard in the ground if things start to go wrong, with supporters pining for the good times they enjoyed under his stewardship.

It's unlikely this will occur in the first few months of the campaign as the new manager will need to be backed to have any chance of success. However, it's very believable that Reds' fans will be desperate to welcome back their departing figurehead if they see no positive signs under the new regime.

His time out of the game will be cut short

He has claimed he may never work in football management again, but the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss also stated (per talkSPORT):

"Will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that, and I don’t want to."

While the man himself has claimed he will take at least one year out of the game, anything is possible. Should the right opportunity come knocking - whether it's in management or a higher-up role in a football club - his drive and determination could force him back into the world of football much sooner than expected.

6 Liverpool Won't be Among Champions League Favourites

The Reds were always fancied in Europe under Klopp

Despite their rare absence from the competition in the 2023/24 season, Liverpool have been among the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy at the start of each campaign since Klopp took over. He first guided them into the elite European tournament in 2017, and they reached the final upon their return.

Although they missed out on a sixth Champions League triumph that season, the Reds returned even stronger the next year and went all the way, sealing Klopp's first major honour at the club in the process. As he won't be seen on a famous European night at Anfield again, it's unlikely onlookers will give Liverpool as much of a chance at winning the trophy again.

7 Darwin Nunez to be Exiled From Squad

He was a Klopp signing

It has been widely reported that misfiring forward Darwin Nunez was brought to the club in 2022 at the request of Klopp. While other members of staff involved in the transfer dealings at the club were unconvinced with the Uruguayan, it is thought that the German was adamant he needed him in his frontline.

The signing hasn't been a massive disaster as the 24-year-old has put in many brilliant performances and shown signs of improvement in the 2023/24 campaign, although it's yet to be seen whether the next manager shows as much patience when it comes to the £85 million man's erratic nature in front of goal.

8 Anfield Won't be the Same Fortress

Opposing teams may not be as worried about the trip

Between May 2017 and January 2021, the Reds didn't lose a single home game of football. That run saw the team play an incredible 68 times without tasting defeat once, with a remarkable 55 wins coming in that time. There have been sporadic losses at the iconic stadium on occasion since, but the German has really brought back the feeling that Liverpool are likely to win every home game, which wasn't the case before his arrival.

Opposing teams will now feel the chance to have a go at Liverpool when they visit Merseyside as the safety blanket of their legendary manager will no longer be present on the touchline. The next boss will have a tough task on their hands to keep up the wonderful record in home matches, and there will almost certainly be blips along the way. This is to be expected as the ground wasn't a dread-inducing prospect for visiting players when Klopp first joined either.