Highlights Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 has officially been confirmed.

The heavyweigh rematch will once again take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will be on the 21st of December.

Looking ahead to fight night, GIVEMESPORT has predicted six things that will most likely happen between now and fight night, including a farewell to John Fury.

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has officially been scheduled for the 21st of December, meaning the preparations for both fighters are already getting underway.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to look into six things that will almost definitely happen between now and the rematch between the two heavyweight fighters in December. Remember, they're just predictions, so don't take it too seriously.

Usyk Will Lose IBF Title

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois is likely going to be for the belt

Defeating Fury in Riyadh meant that Usyk became the unified heavyweight world champion, but this will most likely be short-lived. Agreeing to the rematch will result in the Ukrainian relinquishing the IBF title as he will not face the mandatory challenger in Filip Hrgovic. The Croat is set to fight British heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who was recently ranked as the 11th best heavyweight in the world. Dubois was bested by Usyk last August for the IBF title, among others, meaning he will have another bite of the cherry to secure the belt against Hrgovic.

Anthony Joshua Will Become IBF Champion

AJ is likely to face the winner of Hrgovic vs Dubois later this year

Although Hrgovic and Dubois are set to battle it out for the IBF title this weekend, Anthony Joshua is next in line to contend for the belt. Joshua once held the IBF title after easily dismissing Charles Martin, and defended the strap six times after that. He eventually lost the belt to Andy Ruiz Jr, before snatching it immediately back in their rematch. It was then Usyk who took the gold from the Brit, and he hasn't been back in the title picture since. AJ will go into the bout with Hrgovic or Dubois, likely to be in September, as the favourite, and if he can reproduce the form he displayed against Francis Ngannou in his most recent fight, he should be able to regain the IBF title.

Usyk Will Continue Using App to Find Sparring Partners

In the lead-up to the bout in Riyadh, Usyk’s team sung the praises of the ‘Ready To Fight’ app. With Fury’s build being difficult to emulate with traditional sparring partners, Usyk’s camp developed the app to enable the Ukrainian to find an array of training partners. It was clear from the fight that Fury’s height advantage would be key to a victory, and it was ultimately Usyk’s navigation of the size difference that led to him having his arm raised. In the rematch, it would be surprising if Fury did not have a change of tack in terms of utilising his towering frame, but the success of Usyk’s camp leading into the fight means that the ‘Ready to Fight’ app could well continue to be a key tool for the unified champion.

John Fury Will Step Away From Fury Camp

John caused chaos in the week leading to the fight, and was then a distraction in the corner during the fight

John Fury has always been somewhat of a polarising figure, being Tyson’s very confident and vocal father. During the build-up to his son's fight against Usyk, though, he crossed the line by headbutting a member of the Ukrainian's team. Only managing to come away from the altercation with blood streaming from his forehead, fans are calling for him to be barred from the rematch later this year.

This controversy only added to the bitter nature of Tyson Fury’s defeat, with him and his father both exiting with their tails between their legs. Surely, then, Tyson will take matters into his own hands and tell his old man to take a step back from the rematch in December. If he doesn't, he risks compromising the reputation of the whole Fury setup, rather than selling tickets to the rematch.

Tyson Fury Will Make Big Changes to his Camp

Fury has never lost in professional boxing, so the feeling of being bested by Usyk would have been both new and bitterly disappointing for the Gypsy King. Part of his preparations for the rematch, then, will probably include some changes to the backroom staff he surrounds himself with. Fury used sparring partners of a high calibre, like Moses Itauma, and it is unlikely that he will have many other fighters in his contacts that will better prepare him for Usyk. However, Fury seemed to be behind the pace for vast swathes of the fight, as he could not deal with the immaculate decision-making of Usyk. This means that something must change before the rematch if Fury is to avenge his defeat in Riyadh.

Fury’s uncle, Peter Fury, even said that the Gypsy King would do well to ‘sack on the spot’ after his defeat. Criticising the number of people in Tyson’s corner during the fight, Peter said: "How can you listen to all that? It’s getting a bit panicky, and it’s all over the place.”

Tyson Fury Will go Silent on Social Media

Neither fighter had a great social media presence during their camps for the first contest, as few fighters do in the professional scene. Fury, though, will almost certainly take the route of radio silence before the rematch. Fury’s Instagram was flooded with promotional content in the days before his recent loss, but he prefers to stay locked away until the time to fight is imminent. We have seen previously that Fury prefers to stay quiet before fights, before releasing one or two key pieces of content to build suspense for the fight. For the Usyk fight, it was a picture of him looking in great shape, and for the Dillian Whyte fight, it was a powerful threat that the latter would be “knocked the f*** out.”

Especially because this was Fury’s first loss, it would not be surprising if the Gypsy King retreats to a place of absolute media isolation in the weeks and months before the fight.