The 2024 NBA Finals is underway with the Boston Celtics holding a 1-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks after a 107-89 victory in Game 1 of the highly anticipated matchup.

This is especially a big challenge for the Mavericks, seeking their second championship in franchise history and their first since 2011.

Dallas went 50-32 in the regular season, showcasing themselves as one of the most dynamic teams in the league. They have shined in the playoffs, going 12-5 against Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota en route to their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

With Boston posing a huge threat, especially with the potent scoring and suffocating defense they possess with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Mavericks must do everything they can to achieve their goal of bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to the Lone Star State.

Here are five things they must do to take down the Celtics in this series:

1 Doncic and Irving Must Produce

Combine for 51.6 points per game in the postseason

The heart of Dallas' offense will always involve Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the primary ball handlers.

This dynamic duo has done a spectacular job in getting Dallas back to the NBA Finals for the first time since their title run in 2011, achieving the feat in only two seasons since their formation last year.

Dončić has been on a remarkable stretch throughout this playoff run, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals as a player who is no stranger to triple-doubles. Having the most shot attempts on the team with 22.3 per game, it would not be surprising to see him be responsible for many of the Mavericks' shots, especially in clutch time.

When it comes to Irving, he is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals as an excellent second option behind Dončić. Taking on his former team in the NBA Finals, it will be interesting to see how Irving approaches Boston's defense, considering that he struggled against them in the 2022 playoffs when he was in Brooklyn.

2 Limit the Jays' Offensive Impact

Tatum and Brown score 51 combined points per game

PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. will have their work cut out for them when it comes to guarding Tatum and Brown.

This postseason has seen Tatum's production rise after each series. He went from scoring 21.8 points against Miami in the first round to an astounding 30.3 points against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals, a significant growth of 8.5 points.

On the other hand, Brown has been highly effective throughout the Celtics' playoff run. He is averaging 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 54.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. He is also coming off a spectacular series against Indiana, putting up 29.8 points to go with five rebounds and three assists on 51.7 percent shooting overall and 37 percent from deep en route to being named East Finals MVP.

Dončić and Irving will have their turns against Tatum and Brown, but the athleticism and length of Washington and Jones Jr. are going to be needed more than ever if the Mavericks hope to slow down the Celtics' offense in any capacity.

3 Role Players Must Step Up

Washington, Jones Jr., Gafford, and Lively have key duties to help Dallas

Outside of Dončić and Irving, Washington, Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively must perform well above expectations for the Mavericks to have a chance in this series.

Washington has been a standout performer for the Mavericks as a third option, having 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds on 43.2 percent shooting overall and being great from downtown with a 36.3 percent clip.

His tag-team chemistry with Jones Jr. is also worthy to note. Their defensive activity on the court is clear for everyone to see, averaging 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals as persistent defenders for opposing teams to be wary of at all times.

In the frontcourt, Gafford and Lively have been amazing lob threats for Dončić and Irving to utilize to the fullest. Not only do they crash the glass with 13.1 rebounds per game, they protect the rim at a high level by blocking three shots against their opponents. How they operate against Boston's Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford will be worth keeping an eye on.

4 Run Boston Off The Three-Point Line

Celtics make 14.6 threes per game, the Mavericks must limit their attempts

Under head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics' signature for the past two seasons has been their three-point shooting. They have continued to keep up that tempo in the playoffs so far.

Boston converts on 14.6 of their 39.8 attempts from beyond the arc so far. It is not the 16.5 three-pointers they knocked down per game during the regular season, that's an area that Dallas must focus on stopping.

White and Tatum have the most attempts on the team, making their triples at a 35.3 percent clip. Brown, Jrue Holiday, Porzingis, Horford, and Pritchard follow suit as the next players to shoot the three ball.

Dallas needs to lock in by disrupting Boston's rhythm and forcing them to take difficult shots with very little time left on the shot clock.

5 Need a Spark Plug Off The Bench

Aside from Dončić, Irving, and Washington, no one is averaging more than 10 points per game for Dallas at the moment.

With Boston focusing a lot of their attention on Dončić and Irving, this opens up an opportunity for one of the Mavericks players to enter the fold as a key contributor. That could be Josh Green.

Green has taken part in every game this postseason, putting up 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from downtown.

He has recently shined on the defensive side of the ball, averaging one steal per game in the West Finals against Minnesota, which may garner him more playing time to give Dončić and Irving as much rest as possible.

While his offensive role may not be as expansive due to the responsibilities of the star duo, his ability to make big plays at both ends will play a huge role in how the team manages through scoring or shooting droughts.

Regardless, the Mavericks will need all the offense they can get to keep up with Boston, and if Green ends up being the spark plug, they will be more than happy to take advantage.