Key Takeaways Roman Reigns and CM Punk are likely to clash in the future after working together at Survivor Series.

Iyo Sky proved her WarGames GOAT status with her death-defying dives — and this year, she took it to another level.

Shinsuke Nakamura is the new United States champion: are there big plans for him moving forward?

The WWE finished with a bang for its final Premium Live Event of 2024 with Survivor Series : WarGames. The show featured a title change, some hard-hitting championship matches, and, of course, two WarGames classics that will stand the test of time. Survivor Series has been the WWE's second-longest-running PLE behind WrestleMania. The company rebranded the show to Survivor Series: WarGames in 2022 after NXT introduced the old WCW classic into their PLE lineup in 2017 up to 2020.

Like with any other event, this year's iteration has still left WWE fans with more questions than answers. A lot of things certainly went down Saturday night in Vancouver and they should only lead us to what should be an exciting Road To WrestleMania as the WWE gears up for its Netflix debut and the Royal Rumble. With that said, here are four things we learned from this year's Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results Match Number Match Winner 1 Women's WarGames Match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belar, Bayley, Naomi 2 United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Shinsuke Nakamura (new champion) 3 Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Bron Breakker (pinned Sheamus) 4 World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest Gunther 5 Men's WarGames Match Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn

1 Reigns, Punk On Collision Course

The two Paul Heyman guys are bound to clash eventually

Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns , CM Punk, and the rest of the OG Bloodline fended off Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline in the main event of Survivor Series. The night ended with Reigns, Punk, Sami Zayn , Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman standing tall to close the show. In the lead up to the match, there were concerns about whether Reigns and Punk could co-exist given their heated confrontation the night before on SmackDown. However, the two larger-than-life superstars proved that, for one night, they could be perfect partners-in-crime.

At one point during the match, Punk helped Reigns avoid disaster. A 330-pound Auszilla named Bronson Reed was about to land a monstrous Tsunami off the top of the cage before The Best In The World pulled The OTC out of the way. Roman later returned the favor by helping Punk get up and even saved the Chicago-native from getting dropped by Jacob Fatu.

Nonetheless, despite everything that happened — even with the two posing alongside each other to end the event — these two are eventually going to clash at some point down the road. After the match, CM Punk was seen reminding Paul Heyman of the favor he asked for in exchange for helping Roman and his team out. What that favor is remains to be seen. But it is looking more obvious that it will involve Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how this story will continue to unfold and how Punk and Reigns' paths will eventually cross again in the future.

2 Iyo Sky: The WarGames GOAT

She stole the show yet again

Credit: WWE

It's hard to deny it at this point. IYO SKY is undoubtedly the GOAT of WarGames. Once again, the Japanese sensation stole the show with yet another death-defying dive off the top of the cage with, of course, none other than a garbage can covering her body.

This marks the third time that Iyo Sky has done this insane jump at WarGames. The first was during NXT: Takeover back in 2020 when she took out the entire field with a crossbody. She did the same thing during last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. But this year's iteration was even crazier as she pulled out a moonsault.

Not to be outdone, however, was Tiffany Stratton. Ms. Money In The Bank simultaneously had her moment alongside Iyo as she also pulled off a Swanton Bomb from the top of the cage.

3 Priest and Balor Are Not Done

Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship again

Credit: WWE

Once again, Finn Balor cost his former Judgment Day buddy during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther . Damian Priest looked to be on his way to reclaiming the title and being 'El Campion' once again. That is until the Irishman interfered and gave the former champion a Coup de Grace on the outside to open the door for Gunther to take advantage.

After the show, Priest sought revenge and attacked Balor backstage. That is until Carlito and JD McDonough came along and ambushed the New York native. The numbers advantage eventually took over. With Carlito and McDonough holding down Priest on a box, Balor cracked a chairshot on his former brother's shoulder, which was already heavily damaged by Gunther during their match.

It doesn't seem like Damian Priest and Finn Balor are done with each other. This should lead to another big PLE match, either at the Royal Rumble, or all the way to WrestleMania.

4 WWE Has Big Plans For Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura is now a three-time United States Champion

Credit: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura 's mind games on LA Knight worked as they helped him get The Megastar out of his element to win the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career. Nakamura dominated Knight throughout the match and finished him off with his signature Kinshasa.

The WWE has tried to repackage Nakamura a couple of times in the past with a more sinister character. But this version that attacked Knight just a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown is on another level. Before this match, there were some skeptics about whether the momentum from this darker iteration would eventually lead to something bigger.

Nakamura has been used as someone who puts talent over previously, just as he did against Seth Rollins last year, when he first introduced a more menacing character. But his coronation as US Champion could be an indication that they have big plans for the 44-year-old.