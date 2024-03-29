Highlights With Xabi Alonso out of the running, Ruben Amorim has emergeed as a top choice for Liverpool's next manager.

Amorim had a quietly impressive footballing career, before heading into the world of management.

Despite still being just 39, he has earned praise from notable coaching figures such as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation about who will replace the iconic German. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso appeared to be the front-runner, but now looks set to stay put for at least one more season.

With the former Reds midfielder set to be scratched off the short-list, two other names have appeared as favourites. Robert De Zerbi will be familiar to Premier League fans as his exciting Brighton outfit has made a fair few headlines over the past couple of seasons. Ruben Amorim, however, may not be quite so well known.

The current Sporting Lisbon coach seems to be the "leading candidate" for the role at Anfield. With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has written up a profile on the 39-year-old, listing 10 things you may not know about him.

Ruben Amorim's manergial career Club Years Games Points Per Game Honours Casa Pia 2018 - 2019 4 2.5 0 Braga B 2019 - 2019 0 0 0 Braga 2019 - 2020 13 2.24 1 Sporting Lisbon 2020 - present 202 2.38 4

1 He Was a Versatile Player

Could play in midfield or at right-back

Making his Primeira Liga debut in 2003 with his hometown club Belenenses, Amorim would spend the bulk of his career in the Portuguese top flight. He sealed a move to Benfica in 2008 and played there more times than any other club across his time as a footballer.

He was known for his versatility, able to play in central midfield, as either a defensive or a more attack-minded footballer. He could also operate at right-back if needed – had he played in the modern era he seems like a perfect fit to do the inverted fullback role.

2 Represented Portugal at Two World Cups

Earned international 14 caps

His performances on the pitch were enough to earn him 14 caps for Portugal – having represented his nation all the way to senior level, starting with the under-18s. While this might not be the highest number of international apperances, it was enough to see him feature at two World Cups.

He wasn't in the original squad to go to South Africa 2010, but an injury to Nani afforded him the chance to get a call-up. He actually made his debut as a substitute in the group stage opener against Ivory Coast. Amorim then got the nod to represent Portugal four years later in Brazil.

3 Retired at Just 32

Injury issues played their part

Sadly, off the back of a treble-winning season in 2014, he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which would see him sidelined from August until February 2015. He was then loaned out to Al-Wakrah in Qatar but was never the same player.

He returned to Benfica after one season away but didn't play. In 2017, following more than a year without featuring, the 32-year-old decided to terminate his contract with Benfica and retire. During his career, Belenenses and Benfica were his only two permanent teams, while he also spent time on loan at Braga and the aforementioned Al-Wakrah.

4 Did an Internship Under Jose Mourinho

Still text each other

After retiring, he linked up with fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho. Amorim was one of three young coaches from the 2018 edition of High Performance Football Coaching to do their internship under the then-Manchester United manager.

It appears they still have a lasting relationship too. After Sporting beat Arsenal in the 2022/24 Europa League and Roma also progressed, Mourinho sent his former student a message. Amorim explained: “There will never be another Mourinho. He is one of a kind, and he has already sent me a message saying that the old man and the young one have both qualified to the next round.”

5 Suspended from Coaching for One Year

Ban was later rescinded

Amorim started working as a manager in 2018 with Portuguese third-division team Casa Pia. While he was there, he was still technically a "trainee coach" and so was not supposed to give out out instructions to the players on the pitch during a game.

He broke this rule and so Casa Pia were docked six points and the young coach was also fined and suspended from all activity for one year. This ban was later rescinded but he still decided to step down from his position.

6 Fifth on List of Most Expensive Fees Paid for a Manager

Sporting paid £8.55m for his services

He ended up at Braga as a reserve coach but got the main job just three months later. Having won the Taca da Liga (Portuguese League Cup) there as a player, he led the same club to triumph in that competition as a manager. This helped him earn a move to Sporting in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After just two months in charge, Amorim recorded Braga's first win away to Benfica in 65 years.

Despite only having two months of top-flight experience, Sporting paid €10m (£8.55m) for his services. At the time, this was the third-highest transfer fee for a manager in history – Amorim now sits fifth on that particular list.

7 His Preferred Formation is the Same as Xabi Alonso

Tends to operate with a 3-4-3

It's interesting to note that Amorim has set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation for the most part, which is exactly how Xabi Alonso prefers to play at Bayer Leverkusen. This could suggest that Liverpool are hoping to line up this way in the post-Klopp era.

He's also helped develop some special talent over the past few years, with his former players' list including the likes of Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Pablo Sarabia, and Nuno Mendes. While some current stars include Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande, and Goncalo Inacio – with the latter linked to Liverpool in the past.

8 Wanted by Chelsea Before Graham Potter

Despite only taking charge of Sporting in 2020, after leading the club to their first league title in 19 years by the end of the following season, it's no surprise that Amorim was linked with some big jobs. Most notably, he was considered by Chelsea to take over from Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino were also linked at the time, and it was noted that "Amorim is more a candidate for the future". Perhaps the Blues will come to regret not hiring him right then and there – especially as Potter failed to impress at Stamford Bridge and Pochettino hasn't done much better in his time in charge so far either.

Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola & Bruno Fernandes all impressed

As mentioned earlier, Sporting knocked Arsenal out of last season's Europa League at the round of 16 stage. After the first leg ended 2-2, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the coach, saying: "I really like him. What him and the coaching staff have done over the past few years is incredible. They are a really good team so credit to the manager because you can see they have a really clear idea."

A season before that, Amorim and his men were knocked out of the Champions League by iconic manager Pep Guardiola. The City boss also acknowledged the quality of coaching he'd come up against, saying: "From my point of view their coach is one of the best at the moment. His team it was very, very good."

Fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes is another familiar name to lavish praise on the 39-year-old. He actually left Sporting before Amorim arrived but has evidently kept a keen eye on his former club's progress in the years since. In 2024, he said:

"If he really takes the next step – I hope he stays at Sporting – but if he takes the next step, I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football. "Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities [to succeed in England] are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion."

10 Interesting Release Clause Detail

Contract runs until 2026

While the talented young manager may well sit at the top of Liverpool's wishlist. That doesn't mean he'll be easy to snap up. After all, there are some obstacles that will have to be overcome if the Reds do want to get this deal across the line.

Namely, they are that Amorim is tied into a contract at Sporting until the summer of 2026 and he reportedly has a €20m (£17m) release clause in his contract in Lisbon. At least Liverpool are an English outfit. In an interesting twist, clubs in Portugal would have to pay €30m (£25.5m) to land the highly-regarded coach.

