Manchester United travelled to Aston Villa on Sunday for their Premier League clash, with huge stakes potentially on the line for Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has been under increasing pressure at Old Trafford in recent weeks and needs a big result to stave off speculation that he could be sacked.

Villa, meanwhile, were hoping to continue their fine start to the 2024/25 season with another big win, as they seek to build on their top four charge under Unai Emery. Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran and Morgan Rodgers would all have been hoping before the game that they could capitalise on a leaky United defence.

Although the match ended in a goalless draw, there were plenty of things that fans might have missed from the game. Here are the best bits of action for supporters to catch up on.

Rio Ferdinand Questions Ten Hag's Team Selection

United icon was less than impressed with the starting line-up

One of the big concerns among United fans before the game was the team Ten Hag opted to start against the Villans. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs De Lift, the starting centre-back pairing for much of the campaign, were both dropped for Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

When pressed on why he made that switch, Ten Hag highlighted the need to rotate the squad and manage workloads, something which didn't go down well with former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand. Sharing his thoughts on the change on X, he simply quoted Ten Hag with the word "rotation," perhaps a subtle dig at his reasoning considering an international break is just around the corner.

Harry Maguire Hobbles Off With Injury

Centre-back struggled to leave the field

During a first half where clear-cut chances were at a premium, the most notable incident came at the very end of the first 45 minutes. As Manchester United were defending a set piece, Harry Maguire pulled up with an injury and slumped down to the turf.

The centre-back was seen being supported by a member of the medical team as he left the pitch, seemingly unable to put much weight at all on his leg. Replaced by Matthijs de Ligt at half-time, his knock is a big blow to United, as he has frequently been the club's best defender in recent months.

Ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy's Public Disagreement

The pair clashed over something in the match

With frustration building on the United bench after failing to find the breakthrough, a clash between Ruud van Nistelrooy and Erik ten Hag was picked up by cameras inside the ground. Both men seemed to be making points with regard to what they were seeing on the pitch, and neither could agree with the other.

It certainly seemed as if the assistant manager and United legend believed a change was needed, but the manager dismissed the view going off the footage. It made no difference in the end, however, as the clubs played out a goallless stalemate.