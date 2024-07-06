Highlights England have beaten Switzerland 5-3 in penalties, advancing to the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Ivan Toney impressed Rio Ferdinand with a composed penalty kick in the shootout.

There were a number of other major talking points in the game.

England's Euro 2024 campaign continues after they beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after the two sides couldn't be separated on Saturday night. The initial match finished 1-1 after a wonderful strike from Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener for the Swiss. Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's spot-kick and the Three Lions scored all of their attempts to march through to the semi-final.

It was a tight affair, with just the two goals, but there were still plenty of talking points coming out of the contest. From shocking set-piece routines to hilarious fan actions, these are five things that fans might have missed during England's penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

Rio Ferdinand Was Very Impressed With Ivan Toney

The forward came on late and scored an incredible penalty in the shootout

With not too long left in the match, Southgate decided to replace Harry Kane with Ivan Toney and the forward was selected to take one of his side's penalties in the shootout. Despite not being involved for too long, he showed great composure and scored an incredible spot-kick without even looking at the ball to help send England through.

It was fantastic, and Rio Ferdinand was very impressed with what he saw. Speaking after the match from the BBC studio, where he was acting as a pundit, the former Manchester United man revealed as much.

"That is mad. I need to chat to him about that... that is mad."

England's Woeful Corner Routine

They wasted a great chance

While England looked better than they had in their earlier tournament games during the first half, they weren't still without their issues and that was on display during a calamitous corner routine. With plenty of men waiting in the box, the Three Lions instead decided to play the set-piece short and were immediately closed down by Switzerland.

There was no real thought process or plan in the corner and within seconds, the ball had been played all the way back to Jordan Pickford in the England goal. It was a real waste of a goal-scoring opportunity and was an indictment of the sort of conservative football that the side have been playing under Southgate this summer.

Phil Foden's Failed Attempt at Replicating Bellingham

The Manchester City man tried an overhead kick

After Jude Bellingham saved the day in style last time out against Slovakia, with a 95th-minute overhead kick to level things and send the match into extra time, Phil Foden tried to replicate that magic during the first half of the match against Switzerland, with much less satisfying results.

After controlling the ball in the air on the edge of the Switzerland area, the Englishman tried his luck with the acrobatic move, but got it all wrong and the ball went nowhere near the goal in the end. It was far from the glorious move that Bellingham pulled off against Slovakia, but it was worth a go.

Switzerland's Hilarious Signs

One particularly funny one was aimed at Bellingham

The atmosphere throughout the game was electric, and the fans played a massive role for both sides. It wasn't just their noise that caught attention, though. The Switzerland fans brought some pretty entertaining signs into the ground with them and they were caught on camera at one point. One parodied the English national anthem, reading 'God Save the Cheese', but another was aimed at Jude Bellingham.

Using The Beatles' anthem 'Hey Jude' as so many already have for the midfielder, the sign switched the words to read 'bye Jude' implying the Real Madrid star would be going home after the match. It was a bold statement, but you can't knock their confidence having already dispatched of Italy in the previous round.

One Switzerland Fan Makes His Feelings Towards Bellingham Clear

He wasn't a fan of the midfielder's actions

There are few players in the world right now who draw a mixed reaction from fans quite like Bellingham. Some love him, and think he's the next global superstar, and who can blame them following his very impressive season with Real Madrid and his heroics for England on two occasions during the European Championship? Others think he's arrogant and aren't impressed at all. One fan in the stands during the match made his feelings very clear, and it seems that he falls into the latter camp.

After Bellingham went down from a challenge that the referee deemed was a fair one, the camera cut to the Switzerland supporters and one fan, in particular, made his thoughts clear when he mocked the midfielder and pretended to cry. It was quite the visual, but the Englishman had the last laugh.