Manchester City vs Arsenal is a match that was immediately highlighted in most football fans' calendars ahead of the 2024/25 season and the fixture finally arrived and didn't disappoint on Sunday afternoon. Despite it only being September, the match felt like a genuine title decider already. With the level of quality at the top of the Premier League, no team competing for the title can afford to lose points even this early.

Both teams came out playing like it was a game of high stakes too. Erling Haaland quickly took the lead for City as they dominated early proceedings, taking things to a gear that hasn't been seen so far this season. It wasn't long before Arsenal equalised in the most remarkable of circumstances, though.

Riccardo Calafiori levelled things with a sublime strike that left Ederson with no chance at all. It got the game off to an electric start and there were plenty of key moments that fans might have even missed.

Calafiori's Goal was Shrouded in Controversy

City felt the strike shouldn't have been allowed

While Calafiori's strike was a thing of beauty and an incredible way to tie things up, the City players felt it shouldn't have been allowed to stand after Arsenal appeared to have taken a free-kick 10 yards away from where they should have. They also felt that after Kyle Walker was pulled away to talk to the referee, Michael Oliver, the Gunners were allowed to take the set-piece before the defender was given the chance to return to his position.

The moment sparked jubilation in the visitors' end, but left City raging. Even Gary Neville on commentary admitted he'd be annoyed if he was in City's situation. Pep Guardiola was also seen visibly furious about the incident, lashing out at his chair shortly afterwards.

Leandro Trossard Repeats Declan Rice's Mistakes

The midfielder was sent off for kicking the ball away

After Gabriel nodded Arsenal in front from a corner, Arsenal turned the game around and looked comfortable with their 2-1 lead heading into half time. Inexplicably, though, Leandro Trossard repeated Declan Rice's mistake from earlier this season and the Belgian was shown his second yellow card of the game after he kicked the ball away, being sent off as a result.

In a situation mirroring Rice's earlier in the campaign, the midfielder had already been shown a yellow card for an earlier offence, but received his second for kicking the ball away and delaying a restart after he'd given away a free-kick. He clearly didn't learn from his teammate's error and the Gunners were forced to play the rest of the match with just 10 men. Jamie Carragher couldn't hide his shock on commentary, blasting the star for his actions.

"What is he doing?! That's a ridiculous thing to do!"

Jeremy Doku Escaped a Booking for a Similar Incident

The forward was spotted kicking the ball away earlier in the game

While Trossard left the referee with very little choice after he kicked the ball away while already on a yellow card, Arsenal fans have been quick to point out online that a similar incident happened earlier in the game and Jeremy Doku wasn't booked for it. After Arsenal picked up a free-kick the forward kicked the ball away from Rice who was in position ready to take it.

For one reason or another, Michael Oliver didn't deem the action as delaying the restart and didn't show Doku a yellow card. It's unclear why he saw both moments differently, but it will leave Arsenal fans very frustrated.

Erling Haaland Matches Cristiano Ronaldo Record

The forward scored his 100th City goal in record-tying fashion

In a match with such massive stakes, teams need players capable of stepping up and delivering and that's exactly what City have with Haaland. The forward poked his side in front with a smart finish early, but it wasn't just giving his side the lead that made the strike special. It was the Norwegian's 100th goal for Pep Guardiola's side and he reached the milestone in just 105 appearances.

That's a blistering rate and the fastest any player has ever scored 100 goals for a team in football history. He's tied the record that Cristiano Ronaldo previously set at Real Madrid, a testament to just how good he's been since arriving in England just over two years ago.