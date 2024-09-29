Manchester United hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglou, respectively, looked to get three points on the board after a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham took an early lead through Brennan Johnson, who has now notched four goals in the same number of outings, as the Red Devils midfield were slow to react to Micky van de Ven's run through the middle.

Things turned from bad to worse for the 20-time English champions in the 42nd minute as Bruno Fernandes, their creator-in-chief, was sent off for a reckless challenge on his Tottenham counterpart, James Maddison.

Related Bruno Fernandes Shown Straight Red Card in Man United v Tottenham Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card vs Tottenham for 'serious foul play' after a knee-high challenge on James Maddison.

Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham doubled the visitor's lead just after the re-start as the Swede, who had impressed between the lines throughout the affair, as the pressure on Ten Hag's shoulders failed to ease.

That’s just one of the things that happened, though, in the all-crucial Premier League match-up between the two European-chasing outfits - and there were plenty of talking points.

Van de Ven Produces Scintillating Run to Set Up Spurs Opener

Ugarte and De Ligt both helpless in stopping him

It took Tottenham just three minutes to get ahead of their Manchester-based counterparts – and it was largely thanks to defender Van de Ven’s searing sprint down the middle. Manchester United's players - most notably Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt - were unable to get close to the speedster as he wandered through the middle at ease.

Once the Dutchman arrived in the host's penalty box, his pinpoint pass to the back stick was to where an in-form Johnson was waiting. The Welshman had the easy job of slotting it into the back of the net past Andre Onana, but the travelling contingent and even the home section of the attendees will be awe-struck at Van de Ven's incredible speed. Blink and you'll miss it.

Related The 10 Fastest Premier League Players During the 2023/24 Season Pedro Neto and Micky van de Ven both feature, but Kyle Walker isn't among the quickest seven players for 2023/24.

Mainoo Rushes Down Tunnel After Substitution

Englishman replaced by Mount after Fernandes red card

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils after going 1-0 down in its early stages after Bruno Fernandes received the first red card of his Manchester United career. In turn, youngster Kobbie Mainoo - who had endured a difficult first half against the north Londoners - was replaced by Mason Mount, but it also looked as if the Englishman was complaining about a potential injury.

Instead of waiting for his fellow countryman, Mount, to enter the field of play, Mainoo shot down the tunnel. As a result, Ten Hag's men were left with nine men on the pitch for a moment as they looked to get to terms with being a man down to a team who were dominant for the entirety of the 45 minutes.

Rio Ferdinand Disagrees with Fernandes Sending Off

Midfielder sent off with three minutes of the first half to go

Close

Bias aside, Fernandes' red card was certainly a contentious one. Although the Premier League officials have released a statement to suggest the Portuguese's challenge was viewed as 'serious foul play', there are many fans that are under the impression that the 30-year-old can feel pretty hard done by.

Rio Ferdinand, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Fernandes' challenge on Maddison was 'never a red'. Whether it was or not will be debated for the foreseeable future - but one thing is for certain: it dampened the mood around Old Trafford ten fold.

More to follow...