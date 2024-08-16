Highlights Manchester United face Fulham to get the 2024/25 Premier League season started.

There were some interesting talking points during the match.

Harry Maguire's questionable dive was one of them.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is finally upon us as Manchester United and Fulham kicked the campaign off at Old Trafford on Friday night. The two sides came into the contest feeling cautiously optimistic after promising summer business and with everything to play for, both sets of supporters could dare to dream for a bright year.

While the first half wasn't the most exciting to get the Premier League campaign started, there were some notable moments that occurred throughout that fans have been talking about online. Let's dive into them.

Harry Maguire's Dive

The centre-back was booked for simulation

Last season was one of redemption for Harry Maguire. After a rough few years at Old Trafford, it looked like his future lay anywhere but United. Due to injury issues in the backline, though, he came back into the side and put on a series of impressive performances to force his way back into Erik ten Hag's plans.

This season hasn't started off on a positive note, however, after he was booked for diving in the first half of the opening game. After bursting into the Fulham area, the centre-back, anticipating contact from Emile Smith Rowe, went tumbling to the ground. He wasn't actually touched by his opponent, though, and the referee was quick to show him a yellow card for his actions. It wasn't a good look for the Englishman at all.

More to follow...