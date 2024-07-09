Highlights Spain advanced to the Euro 2024 final after defeating France in an entertaining and close semi-final match.

Ferran Torres teased the injured Pedri with playful imitation before the game kicked off.

Lamine Yamal scored a historic goal and taunted the France players after some comments made prior to the game.

Spain will face either England or the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 final after Luis de la Fuente's men defeated France in a pulsating semi-final. The end-to-end game was a close contest but Spain's exciting array of attacking talent got over the line to reach their first major final since Euro 2012.

Randall Kolo Muani headed home a delightful Kylian Mbappe cross to give Didier Deschamps' side the advantage, but Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal soon levelled proceedings with a stunning strike from distance. Dani Olmo, who stepped into the starting line-up for the injured Pedri forced Jules Kounde to rifle the ball into his own net after a brilliant piece of play to work his way into the French box.

In one of the best games of the entire competition, Spain were victorious and are now just one win away from a third European Championship crown since 2008. With all the action going on, below are four things fans might have missed.

Related Spain 2-1 France: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain continued their crusade towards the 2024 European Championship title with a superb win over France in Munich.

Ferran Torres Teases Pedri

The midfielder has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024

Before a ball had even been kicked, Spain's Ferran Torres was in fine form. The winger was seen walking through the tunnel alongside Barcelona midfielder Pedri. The latter was forced to watch the semi-final clash from the sidelines due to an injury he picked up in the previous game against Germany.

Related Toni Kroos Sends Classy Message to Pedri After Injuring Spain Midfielder Pedri won't play again at Euro 2024 after sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos' challenge left the Spaniard with a knock to the knee, ruling him out of action for the remainder of the tournament. His teammate was able to see the funny side at least, as Torres imitated Pedri's limp on the way towards the pitch. The 212-year-old appeared to take it in good spirits as he could be seen laughing and joking with his teammate. Watch the video below:

Pedri Stunned By Lamine Yamal

His Barcelona teammate scored an incredible goal

Despite not being able to play his part on the pitch, Pedri was a prominent figure on the touchline and cameras picked up his brilliant reaction to Lamine Yamal's record-breaking strike. The winger became the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history at just 16 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal's stunning strike for Spain against France made him the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history (16 years, 362 days).

To add to the incredible milestone, Yamal's effort was wonderful as he bent a sensational shot past a despairing Mike Maignan. Pedri was in disbelief as he pulled his hands from behind his head to in front of his face. The pair are expected to be huge parts of both Spain and Barcelona's teams for at least the next decade. See his reaction below:

Kylian Mbappe Swaps Shirts at Half-Time

It's unusual to see players swap shirts so early in a game

Kylian Mbappe has flattered to deceive for large parts of Euro 2024, and a lot of that was to do with the face mask he was forced to wear after picking up a facial injury in France's 1-0 win over Austria. However, the new Real Madrid star opted to play the semi-final tie without the mask, which could have been restricting his vision.

Related 13 Fastest Players at Euro 2024 So Far UEFA have tracked the fastest players at Euro 2024, but there is no room for Kyle Walker in the top 13.

He picked up an early assist with a delicate cross onto the head of Randall Kolo Muani to open the scoring. Mbappe looked to be a completely different player as he caused several problems for the Spanish opposition. Bizarrely, the 25-year-old was seen with a Spain top as he headed down the tunnel at half-time with his team trailing 2-1. It's unlcear which player Mbappe swapped shirt with, but it's not common practice to see this a half-time, particularly in such a high-stakes encounter.

Lamine Yamal Taunts France

Yamal's contributions to the on-field result were vital, and the youngster showed some personality off the pitch. After the final whistle went, the 16-year-old said directly into the camera: "Speak now. Speak now."

It is believed this is in response to France's Adrien Rabiot, who had previously said: "It is always complicated to manage a semi-final in a tournament like that, but it will be up to us to put the pressure on him above all, not to let him feel comfortable and to show him that to play in a Euro final, he will have to do much more than what he has done so far.”

It's clear Yamal didn't forget the comments made by Rabiot, and he made sure cameras picked up his message for the 29-year-old midfielder. View the video below: