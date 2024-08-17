Highlights Liverpool began the post-Klopp era with a win over Ipswich Town.

Ed Sheeran was watching on for the first half but couldn't stay for the full game.

Mo Salah shone with a record-setting performance.

The first game of the post-Jurgen Klopp era began for Liverpool with a trip to Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town. Playing as hosts, the Tractor Boys were featuring in their first English top-flight game since 2002.

With that in mind, and with new minority stakeholder Ed Sheeran in attendance, the home team played like a team trying to impress. Indeed, the first half was a pretty tight affair with Arne Slot's team unable to exert their dominance.

Kieran McKenna certainly would have been happy with the display at the break, with Liverpool unable to get away a single shot on goal. That said, the Reds came out for the second half with much more purpose.

Consequently, both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota had big chances before the latter finally made it 1-0 on the hour mark, as Mohamed Salah grabbed the assist. Just five minutes later, the Egyptain made it 2-0 – showing how clinical the Premier League can be.

Ed Sheeran Ditches at Half-Time

Had to fly to Serbia for a gig

As mentioned before, famous musician and club investor Sheeran was in attendance for the game at Portman Road but had to shoot off at half-time. Speaking ahead of the match he told TNT Sports why he couldn't stick around:

"I have to leave here at half-time because I'm playing in Serbia tonight. We almost couldn't even come to the game but we had to."

He also spoke about how excited he is to watch his boyhood team compete in the Premier League, saying: "Being able to watch world-class football every week is going to be great."

At the very least, he got to see Ipswich perform well and hold the Reds to a 0-0 draw in the first 45 minutes before having to shoot off for his concert in Belgrade, Serbia, where will will be performing as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour.

Wes Burns Lucky to Avoid Red

Clear handball when already booked

With the score still at 0-0 during the first 45, winger Wes Burns was pretty fortunate to get away without a second yellow card. Having already been booked in the 24th minute, he then tussled for the ball with Jota.

As the Liverpool forward came out on top, the Ipswich man fell to the ground. In an attempt to earn a foul from the referee, he clearly handled the ball. However, Tim Robinson gave the foul in favour of the away team.

With that being the case, and with Burns already booked, he can count himself lucky he wasn't then given another yellow card and subsequent red card for the deliberate handball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool conceded 13 fouls against Ipswich in the first 45 minutes, their most in the first half of a Premier League game since February 2009 against Chelsea (also 13).

Alexis Mac Allister's Woeful Volley

Shot went out for a throw-in

Although it was ultimately a good day for Slot and co, the new manager may be a little concerned by his team's lack of clinical finishing. As alluded to before, both Jota and Diaz missed huge chances before taking the lead and this was an issue last term too.

At the very least, when Alexis Mac Allister's effort sailed wide, the game was already well and truly won. It wasn't that his opportunity was a gilt-edged one, but rather his attempt was so dreadful it may go down as one of the worst strikes of the season.

A corner was swung into the box but the ball was cleared away to the midfielder who attempted an ambitious volley from distance but got it completely wrong. His effort was so poor, in fact, the ball flew past corner-taker Dominik Szoboszlai and out for a throw-in.

Salah's Stunning Stat

14 G+A on Premier League opening days

With Klopp now gone and Salah another season older, Liverpool fans have every right to be concerned that the 32-year-old could be past his peak years. Rumours of a possible move to Saudi all summer won't have helped that nagging feeling.

Putting all that doubt to bed, though, the winger delivered a characteristically fantastic opening-day performance. Grabbing an assist for the opener and then bagging the second, he was arguably the best player on the pitch.

To put his brilliance in perspective, a stunning stat emerged in the game. Salah's goal now means he has scored on every opening Premier League match day of the season he's been involved with. Indeed, he now has nine goals on such occasions – the most of any player in the competition history. What's more, with five assists, he also has the most combined goal involvements (14).

Stats via Opta.