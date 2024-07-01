Highlights Kylian Mbappe showed his savage side after Jan Vertonghen's own goal against France.

William Saliba showed his offensive skills by embarrassing Belgium's Jeremy Doku.

Kevin De Bruyne criticised the "golden generation" label for Belgium after their elimination.

Day 18 of Euro 2024 got off to a slow start as France scraped past Belgium to reach the quarter-finals. An own goal from Jan Vertonghen secured Les Bleus' place in the last eight of the competition ahead of Portugal and Slovenia's meeting in the evening game.

Considering the sheer amount of star power on the pitch, including Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne, fans would be forgiven for thinking they were in store for a treat. Unfortunately, that was not the case, with big chances a premium and plenty of wasteful finishing on display.

Nevertheless, although the first game of the day wasn't pretty, there were a few things which got fans talking during and after the game. From rogue celebrations to incredible pieces of skill, here is what you might have missed from France's win.

William Saliba Sends Jeremy Doku to the Shops

French centre-back put in yet another excellent display

Although France have been having their fair share of problems in front of goal, one thing they haven't had to worry about is their defence, and specifically William Saliba. Arsenal's centre-back has been an absolute rock for Didier Deschamps' squad, giving nobody a second to think when they're on the ball in his presence.

But while he was at his imperious best against Belgium, it was a moment in attack which has got fans talking. Picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Saliba was confronted by Manchester City trickster Jeremy Doku, but deftly flicked it past him before firing a shot at goal. He really is the whole package.

Mbappe Celebrates in Vertgonhen's Face

The pair fought a hotly contested battle during the game

Mbappe was back on the pitch with his mask following an injury in the first game which left him with a broken nose. While he's complained about his new equipment lately, it was something else entirely which was causing him problems against Belgium - Jan Vertonghen.

The pair clashed during the game over something, but it would be the French attacker who had the last laugh. After Randal Kolo Muani's effort deflected in off the Belgian, French players wheeled away in delight, including Mbappe. He did, however, make a diversion towards Vertonghen, celebrating in his face to rub salt into the wounds. Brutal.

Kevin De Bruyne Fumes At Question

The Manchester City midfielder was asked about Belgium's golden generation

France's victory meant that Belgium were sent packing from the tournament, signaling yet another disappointment from the Red Devils. Over the last decade, the likes of Roberto Martinez and current boss Domenic Tedesco have failed to get the best out of what has been dubbed 'the golden generation.'

Star man Kevin De Bruyne was asked about this failure after the full-time whistle, and gave a strong rebuttal:

"You say that France, England, and Spain and Germany aren't a golden generation? Thank you."

The midfielder exited the media room muttering that the question was stupid underneath his breath.

Slovenia Fans Mock Cristiano Ronaldo With Lionel Messi Shirts

Fans were seen waving Argentina jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo was a man on a mission for Portugal against Slovenia. Having scored in the last five European Championships, the Portuguese captain is desperate to score in a record-breaking sixth consecutive competition, but failed to find his mark during the group stages.

As the 39-year-old's frustration grew, he also found himself on the receiving end of some brutal mockery by different sections of the Slovenian fans. Footage has gone viral online of one young supporter waving an Argentina shirt with Ronaldo's biggest rival, Lionel Messi, draped across the back. Needless to say that if the striker saw this, his annoyance would only have grown.