On a night where former Sheffield United defender George Baldock was remembered, interim manager Lee Carsley aimed to continue his ascension towards the permanent job as England took on Greece in their third Nations League fixture of the season. Having previously beaten the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the last international break, the Three Lions went into the clash at Wembley without captain Harry Kane, who missed out through injury.

With no recognised striker in the starting XI, it was left to Jude Bellingham to slot into a false nine role for the first time in his international career. That was one of several things fans may have missed during Thursday night's clash, with GIVEMESPORT on hand to keep you up to date with other ongoings that may have slipped your notice.

Emotional Tribute Held For George Baldock

An immaculate minute's silence was held

The action on Thursday night was overshadowed by the news that broke a day earlier that Greek international and Sheffield United stalwart George Baldock had suddenly passed away aged 31. Baldock had made 12 appearances for Greece following his debut in 2022 and also helped the Blades to several promotions during his seven-year tenure at Bramall Lane.

It was reported ahead of kick-off that the Greek FA had requested the game be postponed; however, this was turned down by UEFA. Regardless, a fitting tribute was paid to the defender, with an immaculate minute's silence held before kick-off. Cameras focused on many of Baldock's international teammates, as well as Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who stepped away from the substitutes' bench to stand alone while paying respects to his former teammate and housemate.

The tributes continued for the right-back in the second half as Vangelis Pavlidis deservedly put the underdogs in front following some neat footwork and poor England defending. The goalscorer was quick to rip off his black armband and hold it to the heavens in memory of Baldock, before the rest of the Greece squad posed with a personalised jersey featuring the defender's name and number printed on the back.

Colwill Spares Pickford's Blushes

The defender made an incredible clearance

While Lee Carsley's side started well, with Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer both coming close from distance, it was the visitors who were inches away from taking the lead. A long ball forward saw Jordan Pickford assume his role as 'sweeper keeper,' only for him to stumble on the ball and present a golden opportunity for the Greeks.

The ball dropped perfectly for attacking midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas, who looked destined to chip the ball into the empty net. That was until Chelsea defender Levi Colwill made it back just in the nick of time to make the most incredible clearance off the line to keep the scores level.

