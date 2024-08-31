Key Takeaways Arsenal dropped points at home to Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

The reason for Declan Rice's controversial red card has been revealed.

Bukayo Saka has asked for consistency from officials after the sending off turned costly for the Gunners.

Arsenal's perfect start to the new Premier League has already come to an end after Mikel Arteta's men dropped to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off. After a cagey opening, the Gunners found the breakthrough thanks to a beautiful lob from German centerpiece Kai Havertz.

The game would be turned on its head at the start of the second half after Declan Rice was sent off for a second yellow card. This was despite the fact that the Englishman was swiped out by opponent Joel Veltman in the process. That was the impetus the visitors needed, as Joao Pedro made things all square just 10 minutes later, firing home the rebound from Yankuba Minteh's effort.

With so much happening in what was an action-packed affair, here are some of the incidents fans may have missed from the stalemate.

Reason for Rice's Sending Off Revealed

Rice was kicked by Joel Veltman

Rice's red card proved to be the turning point in the contest, as the home side struggled to wrestle back the initiative as Brighton began to put their stamp on proceedings. However, the dismissal was a controversial one, as it had appeared that it was Joel Veltman who may have been in trouble for taking out for kicking the Englishman.

However, it has since been confirmed by the Premier League Match Centre account on X that Rice was the one sent off for preventing Brighton from restarting the game with a free kick. Footage shows the number 41 gently kicking the ball away from Veltman as the Dutchman looks to take his kick, leading to the Brighton man following through on his opposite number. That led to Rice's second yellow of the game, and his dismissal consequently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice's red card vs Brighton was the first of his career.

Calafiori Spotted Singing on the Bench

The Italian joined in with fans for one chant

It was a third successive appearance on the Arsenal bench for new signing Riccardo Calafiori, with Jurrien Timber once again being preferred over the Italian on the left-hand side of the defence. The £42m man did not let that dampen his spirits though, as could be seen by his actions at the start of the game.

As the camera cut to Arteta taking his seat in the Arsenal dug out, Calafiori could be seen singing along with the chorus of Gunners supporters to the tune of 'North London Forever.' The 22-year-old will no doubt have endeared himself further to the Arsenal fanbase with his actions as he looks to find his way into the starting XI.

Saka Slams Refereeing Decision

The England international felt that there had been an inconsistency in decision making

The fury surrounding Rice's sending off continued after the game, with manager Arteta claiming that the decision completely altered the flow of the game and was an unfair decision. These sentiments were shared by starboy Bukayo Saka, who lept to his teammate's defence and demanded more consistency with the referee's decision-making: