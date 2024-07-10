Highlights Jamie Carragher has criticised the decision to award a penalty in England vs. Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final.

A wonderstrike by Xavi Simons was cancelled out by Harry Kane's goal from the penalty spot.

There was confusion around VAR's decision to award a penalty, and Carragher shared those sentiments.

Jamie Carragher has slammed the decision to award a penalty in England's Euro 2024 semi-final match against the Netherlands, a call which ultimately led to Harry Kane levelling the tie. The Three Lions striker's goal cancelled out Xavi Simons' wonderstrike which he notched in the opening seven minutes of the game.

Both sides came into the tie hoping to book their spot in the final of the competition on Sunday, with a match against Spain waiting in store for the victor of their last-four clash. And England were immediately pegged back at the start after Simons robbed Declan Rice of the ball and smashed it home from outside the penalty area.

But Gareth Southgate's side were handed a route back into the game just 10 minutes later after a VAR intervention. Kane was adjudged to have been fouled by Denzel Dumfries inside the box, and he made no mistake from the spot.

Carragher's Tweet About Penalty Goes Viral

Former England international was in shock

There was a substantial amount of confusion that VAR stepped in to give the penalty, especially as it was Kane who tried to kick the ball and seemingly kicked Dumfries. ITV's VAR expert Christina Unkel did not think it should have been given when reviewing the incident, but Felix Zwayer thought otherwise.

And despite supporting the Three Lions during the match, Carragher was also perplexed that a penalty had been given for the supposed foul. Taking to X to voice his opinion, the former Liverpool man said that the contact was, 'never a penalty'. He most likely won't have been complaining when Kane's shot hit the back of the net, though.