England's Euro 2024 final against Spain is underway and as half time rolls around, there's nothing much separating the two sides at all. The Spaniards have been the better of the two sides so far and have enjoyed the majority of the possession, but neither team has found a breakthrough just yet.

Despite there being no goals to report on just yet, there have been plenty of interesting developments that have kept the game entertaining regardless. On that note, here is what you might have missed from the Euro 2024 final.

Dani Carvajal Taunting Bukayo Saka

The Real Madrid man mocked the Englishman

In a fairly tight and tense first half, there were a number of interesting battles on the pitch and one was between Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal. The defender was judged to have fouled the Arsenal star in the centre of the park and clearly wasn't happy with the reaction from his opponent. Carvajal mocked Saka for how he reacted to the foul, using his hands and pretending to cry at him while the winger lay on the turf. Absolutely brutal.