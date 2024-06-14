Highlights Germany blew Scotland away in the opening game of Euro 2024, with Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz stealing the show.

Some moments may have gone under the radar during the encounter due to the flurry of goals in the tie.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was left furious with Ryan Porteous' red card challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

It was the perfect start for hosts Germany as they got their Euro 2024 campaign going with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland.

The tone of the game was set early on, with Julian Nagelsmann's men overwhelming the Scots with runs through the lines and in behind the defence. Matters were made much worse for Steve Clarke's side when they were forced to play the entire second half with ten men thanks to a red card for Ryan Porteous.

Whilst Die Mannschaft supremacy was clear to see, there were still plenty of moments that fans may have missed over the course of the 90 minutes. Here are five of those incidents that may have missed your eye.

Toni Kroos Proves He's Still Got It

The midfield maestro will retire at the end of the tournament

If the opening game proved anything, it is that Toni Kroos is most definitely retiring too soon. The multi-time Champions League winner operated in a deeper midfield role, dictating play from the middle of the park and allowing the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to have freedom further up the pitch.

Not only did Kroos add balance to the German system, but he also played a pivotal role in kicking off proceedings. It was his beautiful cross-field pass that unlocked the Scotland defence, leading to Wirtz sweeping home the opener.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany's 5-1 victory is biggest opening game win in European Championships history.

Florian Wirtz Record-Breaker

The German broke a record when he opened the scoring

Florian Wirtz got Germany off to the perfect start with a brilliant goal inside the first 10 minutes. The 21-year-old floated into a central position and found himself unmarked on the edge of the box. He swept a cut-back pass into the far corner via a big hand from Angus Gunn.

The Bayer Leverkusen star came into the tournament as one of the most in-form German players, and will leave having broken the record for youngest-ever German goalscorer in European Championship history. His strike sees him surpass teammate Kai Havertz, scoring at 21 years and 42 days old.

A message was displayed on the electronic boards in the stadium

Many of the criticisms of VAR, particularly in the Premier League, are how it leaves fans in the stadium confused about why decisions have or haven't been made. It appears as though UEFA have attempted to combat this though, by updating spectators on the electronic screen.

Midway through the second half, Germany were awarded a penalty after Jamal Musiala was felled by Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie. However, upon a review by VAR, a free-kick was awarded due to the initial contact taking place outside the box. Fans who may not have been able to see this were made aware, thanks to an explanation being shown on the big screens across the stadium.

Robertson and Tierney Celebrate Too Early

The Scotland defenders were mocked online for their reaction

Understandably, emotions were running high at kick-off, with both sets of players belting out their national anthems. However, that adrenaline may have led to an inadvertently embarrassing moment for Scottish stalwarts Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

With barely four minutes on the clock, the Arsenal man was able to get the best of German superstar Jamal Musiala, winning a goal kick in the process. The reaction to this was a passionate-filled one by both defenders and was more reminiscent of scenes you'd see following a goal-saving clearance. The celebration was the source of ridicule online as the Scots fell behind shortly after.

Rio Ferdinand Reacts to 'Disgusting' Red Card

The former England international's tweet went viral

Scotland may have gotten away with the first controversial penalty decision of the night, but there was no chance of lightning striking twice. In a desperate attempt to get the ball clear amidst a goalmouth scramble, Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous went in with a strong challenge on Germany skipper Ilkay Gundogan.

Whilst the challenge was initially unpunished, replays showed that the 25-year-old caught the Barcelona midfielder above the ankle in a forceful manner, leading to his rightful dismissal upon a VAR review. The tackle was so bad that it prompted Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand to share his thoughts online. It's safe to say he was not best pleased.