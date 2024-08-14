Highlights Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Antonio Rudiger has gone viral after the game for his bizarre celebration following Kylian Mbappe's goal.

Federico Valverde paid tribute to Toni Kroos with a touching gesture after opening the scoring.

Real Madrid triumphed in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night as they got their season off to a winning start against Atalanta. Kylian Mbappe found himself on the scoresheet, smashing the ball in on his debut after Federico Valverde had found the opener.

Despite being frustrated for much of the first half, Los Blancos held their nerve and Carlo Ancelotti persisted with the same team after the interval. His patience was rewarded in the end as they secured a 2-0 victory and a trophy in their first competitive match of the season.

As is always the case in football, though, there were several things away from the cameras that fans might have missed during the 90 minutes. Here are the best bits of action for you.

Antonio Rudiger Celebrates with Mbappe in Bizarre Fashion

Centre-back congratulated forward on his goal with slaps

Antonio Rudiger has always been unpredictable. Although he is considered by many to be one of the finest defenders in world football, he has a knack for producing viral moments and was up to his usual tricks during the Super Cup.

Following Mbappe's first goal for the club, all of his teammates ran over to celebrate with the Frenchman, swarming him as he got his career for the Spanish giants off to the best possible start. While many simply gave him an appreciative hug, Rudiger took his celebrations a little further, playfully slapping Mbappe on his head and back in the huddle. The goalscorer might have been a little surprised, but he will likely get used to the German's antics.

Federico Valverde's Touching Tribute to Toni Kroos

Uruguayan acknowledged a changing of the guard

One noticeable difference in Real Madrid's team this season is the lack of a certain German in midfield. After many wonderful years of service, Toni Kroos decided to retire from football following Euro 2024, a sign that there is a changing of the guard in the Los Blancos engine.

With his retirement, the number eight shirt opened up for a player to take on, and it was Valverde who was chosen for the honour. A goalscorer on the night, the Uruguayan decided to pay tribute to his former teammate during his celebration, pointing to the number eight on his shorts in hearwarming scenes.

Luka Modric Makes Real Madrid History

Super Cup triumph means he has broken a record for the club

Wednesday night's victory was incredibly special for many Real Madrid players, but lifting the trophy meant even more for one individual. Luka Modric has enjoyed his fair share of success since moving to Spain in 2012 and his latest trophy took him to a very important milestone.

By lifting the Super Cup, Modric has now managed to get his hands on 27 trophies in a Real Madrid shirt, which makes him the most successful player in the club's history. Considering the strength in depth that Ancelotti's side possesses, there is every chance that he could add even more to his extraordinary tally before the 2024/25 season ends.