Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is a promising talent from Manchester United's youth set-up and has been compared to Paul Pogba.

Despite his potential, Mainoo currently earns just £10,000 a week, but this may change as he becomes a more integral part of the team.

Mainoo has played for various youth levels of the English national team but also has eligibility to represent Ghana. Gareth Southgate is keeping an eye on his progression for potential inclusion in Euro 2024.

Those of a Manchester United persuasion found themselves Googling Kobbie Mainoo’s name as he emerged from the depths of Carrington to be named in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup in January 2023.

Who was he? Why was he getting compared to Paul Pogba? And what part did he have to play in the future of England’s most successful club? Many questions were asked, and the answers were relatively straightforward: Mainoo is one of the best talents to emerge from their youth set-up for as long as many can remember.

The Stockport-born ace is the latest asset to emerge come through United's youth ranks and marked his first start in the Premier League with a composed display in the middle of the park against Everton as he returned from an injury he picked up against Real Madrid during the club’s pre-season venture in the United States.

The 2023/24 campaign looks to be the season that he will continue to break through and become an important part of Ten Hag's side. As football fans from all corners of the globe become increasingly invested in his development, here are eight things you might not know about the Red Devils' gem.

1 He earns just £10,000 a week

The starlet penned his first professional contract with the 13-time Premier League champions back in May 2022 and was afforded an extension a matter of months later, with a view to Mainoo honing his talents behind the scenes. But dependent on how you view his role in Ten Hag’s side, his measly (in the grand scheme of football, anyway) pay packet may come as a surprise.

On one side of the coin, he is still just the tender age of 18 and United’s handling of his expertise will be just as important as his personal development and, perhaps, paying him just £10,000 a week – a wage dwarfed by that of his teammates – is actually clever by the club. That said, given he could be an integral part of Ten Hag’s second year at the helm and beyond, you’d expect him to be given a mammoth pay rise sooner rather than later.

2 He’s played at multiple youth levels for England

While he has been mooted as the second coming of Pogba at Old Trafford, his influence on the international stage hasn't been overlooked. Between 2021 and 2023, he has been a mainstay among England’s younger age groups and has quickly risen up the ranks as he continues to impress on centre stage.

The Englishman made his England bow at Under-17 level, aged 16 years, 5 months and 27 days by boss Tom Curtis and repaid their faith with a goal in a 7-0 drubbing over Armenia. Another four appearances were handed his way – but he is now on bigger things. He made his first Under-18 appearance a mere 12 months later before jumping up to another age group half a year later.

Kobbie Mainoo - England Career Statistics - as of 28/11/23 Level Debut Games Goals Coach at debut Age at debut Under-19s March 22, 2023 6 0 Simon Rusk 17 years, 11 months, 3 days Under-18s September 21, 2022 2 0 Neil Ryan 17 years, 5 months, 2 days Under-17s October 16, 2021 5 1 Tom Curtis 16 years, 5 months, 27 days All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 He’s eligible to represent Ghana

Despite his pedigree for England at youth level, he is also eligible to play for Ghana. By virtue of his roots, he now has the face the conundrum of making an informed decision about his international future. Whether he continues to rise up the English ranks or whether he follows in the footsteps of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey – who made the exact switch in July 2022 – remains to be seen.

Gareth Southgate, therefore, will need to include him in senior proceedings soon to ensure he is a regular for England in years to come - which leads us poetically onto the next segment.

4 Gareth Southgate is eyeing his progression ahead of Euro 2024

The current England custodian now has a several-month period before having to select his squad for Euro 2024 in Germany – the perfect opportunity for the men’s England side to collect their first bit of silverware since winning the World Cup way back in 1966.

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips are currently Southgate’s primary picks in the heart of his England side. Beyond that, however, the options are worryingly scarce and so Mainoo is being eyed as a potential inclusion for the summer competition. Described as being ‘super professional, focused and not a moment’s bother’, the Football Association (FA) are reportedly confident he will not switch allegiances amid clamour over his international standpoint.

5 He won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in 2022/23

In United youth circles, his name has been generating ample excitement for quite some time now. He was appearing for the Under-18 side when he was just 15 as he perfectly embodies the phrase: ‘a young head on old shoulders’. A year later – when Mainoo had turned 16 – the club deemed it the opportune timing to introduce him to the Under-23s and, of course, he impressed. One of the first names on the team sheet in his formative playing years, it was only a matter of time that Ten Hag practiced United’s belief in youth and gave him a shot at first team action.

Mainoo’s influence on the club’s youth levels hasn’t gone unnoticed though, as he picked up the esteemed Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award last season, one in which he earned his senior bow in January. He joined the likes of teammates Shola Shoretire and Marcus Rashford, along with club legends such as Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

6 He used to play as a striker

Before becoming one of the Manchester-based side’s most composed players, Mainoo occupied a role in the front line. His game changed as he began to emerge in the more senior aspect of the youth set-up, plying his trade for the Under-18s at 15 years of age. That’s right – he was just 15.

For whatever reason, he moved back into the engine room and now operates principally as a central midfielder. Whereabouts in midfield, however, is everyone’s best guess. Often against the Toffees, the teenage phenom showcased his ground-eating ability, popping up in different positions all over the pitch. A jack of all trades, shall we say.

7 He spearheaded Man Utd’s FA Youth Cup win in 2021/22

A graduate of Cheadle & Gatley junior football club, Mainoo was a centrepiece of the club’s FA Youth Cup win during the 2021/22 campaign. Scoring twice in their run to the final, one using his head on home soil against Everton after superbly slotting a smart finish at Reading in the fourth round.

With the stakes high in the showpiece game, he forged a formidable partnership with Dan Gore at the fulcrum of the side. Figure heading the victory, Mainoo was praised for his part in United’s occasion to remember as he helped fire United to their FA Youth Cup triumph for the first time in a decade.

8 He’s been linked with Manchester City

Such is the hype around the youngster’s name at the moment, his club’s local rivals Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for his ever-reliable services, though it has been suggested that his current employers are less than phased about their highly rated prospect making the ill-fated switch to their arch-rivals.

Former United defender Gary Neville, after the teenager’s effortless performance against Everton, admitted – albeit with hesitance – that he looked like a player that would fit in well on the blue side of Manchester.