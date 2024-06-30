Highlights England narrowly avoided elimination from Euro 2024 against Slovakia, thanks to Jude Bellingham's late equaliser.

Gary Neville and Ian Wright, former England internationals, passionately celebrated Bellingham's goal in the ITV studio.

Other moments supporters may have missed from the game include England supporters leaving the stadium early.

England came within moments of being dumped out of Euro 2024 in underwhelming fashion against Slovakia. Gareth Southgate's men were lacklustre in attack and sloppy in defence as they fell 1-0 down to an Ivan Schranz goal in the first-half.

Despite the lingering feeling of doom among the fan base, Jude Bellingham was the hero once again as the Real Madrid star crashed in a dramatic late overhead kick to level the scores and send the tie into extra-time. The wonderfully executed finish was celebrated by the entire nation, including those inside the stadium.

Fans may have been too distracted with all the late drama to notice everything that was going on during the game, so below are some of the bigger incidents that may have gone under the radar.

Gary Neville and Ian Wright's Brilliant Celebration

Roy Keane's reaction was brilliant

Two former England internationals - Gary Neville and Ian Wright - were working as pundits on ITV Sports' coverage of the round of 16 tie. Both were frustrated in their assessments at the half-time break but couldn't hide their joy when Bellingham's strike hit the back of the net.

Footage has emerged of the pair, along with Roy Keane, watching the game on a big screen in the studio. As soon as the goal goes in, Wright and Neville can both be heard screaming at the top of their lungs, with the latter jumping into the former's arms.

The passionate celebrations then involved Neville screaming: "We're not going home." The emotion let out by the ex-professional players will have mirrored that of the supporters in the ground and at home. Watch the incredible footage below:

Jude Bellingham's Celebration

The midfielder showed how confident he is

After his moment of magic, Bellingham showed he's not short on confidence, and why would he be? Seconds after throwing himself in the air and making the telling connection with the ball, the 20-year-old was back on his feet and pulling off his now iconic trademark celebration.

With his hands stretched out wide, cameras picked up the Real Madrid sensation yelling: "Who else?" He has become known as the man for the big occasion and made several vital contributions for his club in the 2023/24 season. Bellingham set up a late goal in the Champions League final and scored a last-gasp El Slasico winner, meaning this was just another incredible moment to add to his highlight reel. Watch Bellingham's jubilant celebration below:

England Fans Leave Early

They missed Bellingham's wonder goal

There was a lack of patience in the Three Lions' support on the day as a video emerged online of English fans leaving the stadium in Gelsenkirchen. before Bellingham scored his world-class goal, the frustration was too much for some to deal with and they filtered out of the ground.

When asked what needs to happen next, one of the fans in the video claimed: "He's gone, Southgate's gone." While England were able to turn their fortunes around from that moment, the manager will still be aware of the gripes some fans have with his tactics. Watch the video below: