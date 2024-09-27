After hoisting the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, a jubilant Kei Kamara waxed poetic about the tournament.

The Open Cup's present and future is in doubt. Last winter MLS initially announced no first team sides would be playing this year, instead having every club send their reserve team, as a way to combat fixture congestion and address what MLS said were concerns about the quality of the U.S. Open Cup.

Ultimately, just eight MLS first teams competed in this year's edition, including LAFC. They beat Sporting KC 3-1 after extratime, a game where Kamara entered and scored. A legend of this league, Kamara's words hold weight. Not long after receiving his winner's medal from MLS commissioner Don Garber, Kamara was taking questions from media after the game and was direct with his opinion on the tournament.

"Don (Garber) better not take this away, this is amazing," Kamara said. "This is American soccer right here."

Kamara's story to get to the top of this game is one that traversed all the stops.

Born in Sierra Leone, Kamara and his family emigrated to the United States when he was 16, ultimately settling in the greater Los Angeles area. He played Division II college soccer at California State University, Dominguez Hills. He played in the USL Premier Development League before being selected in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft and going on to become the second-leading scorer in MLS history.

"This is the American dream that we made it here," Kamara said. "You cannot take away from our history. That's our history. A lot of teams in the second division, third or amateur are looking forward to the U.S. Open Cup."

Kamara has now won the Open Cup twice, after first doing so with SKC in 2012.

Garber and MLS has insisted they love this competition and are in regular discussion with U.S. Soccer over improvements to make in the coming years.

“We’re not quite sure how we’re going to manage (the U.S. Open Cup) going forward,” Garber said in July. “... I love the legacy, but the tournament needs to get better. We’re not quite sure collectively what we need to do to achieve that.”