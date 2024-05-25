Highlights The Bills are likely to hit the ground running early in the 2024 NFL season.

Despite tough games like the Ravens and Texans, the Bills are actually fairly efficient when competing against good teams in the regular season.

Buffalo's revamped offense aims for success by prioritizing long drives and controlling the ball.

Each season in the NFL there is one team who stands out among the rest through the early part of the year with a hot start on their way to a strong season.

For the last two years, the Philadelphia Eagles have been the ball club to earn those titles. However, this time around, the Buffalo Bills look set to hit the ground running in 2024. Despite an offseason of key departures, and many left wondering if the team got better, Josh Allen and company are poised to succeed early this regular season.

After closing out their 2023 regular season with five straight victories, the team is looking to build on their success and establish themselves early this year as one of the top teams in the AFC. Upon closer look at their early season schedule, they may be one to keep an eye on early.

Previewing the Early Slate

It won't be easy, but it's feasible

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are no easy games in the NFL, and the Bills are more aware of that more than anybody, with five losses to non-playoff teams in 2023. Still, they enter the 2024 season with a few games that should favor them before they start to get to their tougher showdowns of the season.

The season kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals, where the Bills are currently favored to win by seven points according to BetMGM. With the Arizona defense still so young, it's hard to imagine they find a way to slow down this Buffalo offense so early in the campaign.

Things will get difficult after that, as their next six opponents are all teams who have playoff hopes in 2024. While the Bills would have to be stellar to get by unscathed, the team does have the personnel to win these games.

Buffalo Bills 2024 First-Half Schedule Week Opponent 1 vs Cardinals 2 @ Dolphins 3 vs Jaguars 4 @ Ravens 5 @ Texans 6 @ Jets 7 vs Titans 8 @ Seahawks 9 vs Dolphins

Their Week 2 and 9 games against the Miami Dolphins are also favorable, as Buffalo swept Miami in their two games last season, and the Fins had some hefty departures from their roster this offseason as well. Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be interesting, as many former Bills flocked to Duval this spring, so that could have them playing with an extra chip on their shoulder.

Even so, it's Week 4 when things get very difficult. The team departs on a three-week road trip where they face the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. All three teams have the firepower to match Buffalo, and could benefit from the team's tough schedule to pull out the victory. However, the Bills play great teams better than anybody in the regular season, as they went 4-1 against future playoff teams in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even if the Bills went 17-0 during the 2024 season following their five-game winning streak to finish the 2023 season, they still wouldn't match the consecutive regular season win record of the 2008-2009 Colts, who finished 2008 with nine straight wins and started 2009 with 14, for a grand total of 23. They went on to lose in the Super Bowl in 2009.

The Houston game will certainly draw attention, as Stefon Diggs and his new team will play host to Buffalo in a game that will be filled with media headlines in an attempt to stir up drama. Neither team is overrated, and both have the potential to pull out the victory. But Buffalo is one of the few secondaries with the talent at cornerback to match the depth of the Texans' wideout room. It should certainly be a fun battle.

The next two games after that three-game slate would be the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, who are both currently expected to be near the middle of the pack. With the Bills' rotation of pieces on the defensive line, they have the potential to be disruptive in the trenches in order to create chaos for both opposing passers.

Getting to Week 9 may be a stretch, but there is certainly a timeline in which this team has managed to remain unbeaten through the first six games and looks like one of the best teams in the NFL through the front half of the season thanks to the team's willingness to pivot off of what wasn't working consistently in 2023.

How Bills Can Get Off to a Hot Start

The Buffalo offense has a new identity

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, the Bills sent shockwaves through the NFL when they decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Joe Brady took over the offense, and the team started to get James Cook involved, and the second-year back made the most of it. The team changed their ways, and started to grind out drives and sustain control of the football. As a result, they won their last five games of the season.

Josh Allen is an incredible passer, but the fact is, when you overload your passer, the ball is at risk. As youth coaches always say: "three things can happen when you throw the ball, and two of them are bad".

Allen struggles at times with decision-making and forcing throws, so finding ways to produce and create easier opportunities for him in the passing game is a great way of getting his best football.

Flipping the Switch: Buffalo Offense Weeks 1-9 vs. 10-18 Category Games 1-9 Games 10-17 Points/Game 26.7 (6th) 26.4 (T-6th) Yards/Game 370.2 (7th) 379.3 (5th) Pass Attempts/Game 36 (8th) 31.9 (T-21st) Rushes/Game 25.3 (20th) 35.5 (1st) Pass Yards/Game 262.1 (6th) 224.4 (14th) Rush Yards/Game 108.1 (14th) 154.9 (1st) Yards/Play 5.9 (4th) 5.5 (9th) Wins 5 (T-12th) 6 (T-2nd)

The team's offseason seems to foreshadow their plans to fully embrace this new offense as well. Trading Diggs to the Texans looks like a move made because they knew they couldn't prioritize getting him touches when the more important matter was grinding out games on the ground. While it's very easy to dislike the idea of shipping off a star player, having a roster bought into the team's new image is more important.

It's not easy to make these tough decisions, but the Bills are now set up to succeed in 2024. And they should be one of the best teams to start the regular season as a result.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.