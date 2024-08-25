Key Takeaways In 2021, Lionel Messi made his debut for PSG against Stade Reims.

Also in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus.

In 2013, Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid after leaving Spurs.

On this week in football history, having left Barcelona after 17 years in the first team, Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint Germain. It was also the week the Argentine's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to the Premier League to rejoin Manchester United from Juventus, 12 years after leaving them for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This week was also when arguably Wales', and undoubtedly one of Britain's finest ever, Gareth Bale, left Spurs for Spain for Real Madrid, where he would win everything in the game, and on more than one occasion, scoring some incredible goals along the way.

Messi Debuts for Paris Saint Germain

August 29th 2021: Argentine superstar makes bow in France

Having signed for PSG on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi made his debut for the club against Stade Reims. The Argentine came on for his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar in the sixty-sixth minute. Three minutes earlier, Kylian Mbappe had scored PSG's second goal to put them 2-0 up. This came after Mbappe had headed PSG into the lead in the sixteenth minute.

Wearing the number 30 jersey, Messi came onto the field of play to a standing ovation. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was happy with his compatriot. "It was good to hear the crowd cheering for him," he said. "Not just our supporters, it's something Leo has earned."

Tickets for the game were being resold for about 6,000 Euros after Reims sold over 20,000 tickets for the Stade Auguste-Delaune match. Before Messi's signing only about 6,000 had been sold. During his first season at PSG, Messi scored six league goals and five in the Champions League, including the second match winning goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Lionel Messi's PSG Stats Appearances 75 Goals 32 Assists 35 Trophies 3

Related How Kylian Mbappe Could Get PSG 'Banned from Champions League' The French club's former hero could prevent them from competing in football's greatest club competition

Ronaldo Goes Back to Old Trafford

August 31st 2021: One of United's greatest makes a return to the club

On August 31st, 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo went back to Manchester United on a two-year deal. Having completed a medical in Lisbon, United arranged to pay £12.9m up front, with a further £6.9m in add ons. In his first spell at United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo was delighted to be back in England, he said:

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement."

Although some questioned the wisdom of signing back an aging star, Ronaldo's numbers on his return to England were impressive, with 18 goals in the Premier League in his first season back, with 24 goals overall that season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Second Spell Stats Appearances 54 Goals 27 Assists 5 Trophies 0

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Made to Regret New ‘Cold’ Celebration by Al-Raed Fans The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thought he'd secured all three points for Al-Nassr, but his celebration was embarrassingly cut short.

Gareth Bale Moves to Real Madrid

September 1st 2013: Welshman joins Spanish giants in world record deal

Real Madrid paid Spurs £85m for Gareth Bale. The Welshman agreed a deal that saw him earn wages of £300k a week. "I have had six very happy years at Tottenham," said Bale. "But it's the right time to say goodbye."

Although Bale had played exceptionally well for Spurs, it is doubtful anyone could have predicted just what an impact the Welshman would make in Spain. The achievements ranged from more than 100 goals for the club, including three goals in Champions League finals, one of which, an overhead kick against Liverpool, is universally recognised as one of the greatest ever Champions League final goals.

That said, the transfer process from Spurs to Spain would prove to be a challenging process for the Welshman. "It was a long time," said Bale. "It was very stressful to say the least." But once at the club, Bale revealed that the move was a boyhood dream come true: "When I was younger I had some close friends and we always loved European football and Real Madrid at that time were the dominant force and we always watched Real Madrid," he said.

"I remember family holidays, we used to go Spain, and we'd bring back replica shirts of Real Madrid and wear them out and always pretend to be the players when we played in the park. It just started from there and I followed them since."

Related Is BMV comparable to Bale, Benzema and Cristiano? Much has been said of the new BMV partnership set to rip into clubs across Europe this season for Real Madrid (Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinicius). But how do they compare with the 2014 BBC of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano?

Transfer Deadline day

August 31st 2004: Rooney leaves Everton for Manchester United

Twenty years ago, Manchester United paid Everton £25.6m for the services of 18-year-old England striker Wayne Rooney. There, the Liverpudlian won 16 trophies, and in that haul, everything in the game. This ranged from all domestic honours, plus the Champions League and the Europa League.

"I am very excited. I think we have got the best young player this country has seen in the past 30 years," Ferguson said on the day of Rooney's arrival.

Former United legend Denis Law was very complimentary about the striker. "He has the ability and goal power to beat my 18 hat-tricks and as for my 46 in a season, I don't see any reason why he can't overtake that one day either. Eventually he'll have all the records," said Law.

Mbappe joins PSG, Tevez and Mascherano move to West Ham, while de Bruyne goes to Manchester City

In 2006, Argentine duo Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano made a surprise move to West Ham. Tevez went on to score seven goals that season, including the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This week also marks nine years since Kevin de Bruyne joined Manchester City for a fee of £55m from Wolfsburg, who he had helped to second place in the Bundesliga and winning the DFB Pokal.

While seven years ago, in 2017, PSG brought Mbappe in on loan from Monaco. The French skipper would go on to score 256 goals in 308 games for PSG, claiming a haul of six French league titles.

Stats via Transfermarkt.