Some hugely significant events have happened in the world of football during this week in the past, from Cristiano Ronaldo being involved in a record record transfer fee, to Zinedine Zidane's masterclass in the 1998 World Cup Final, which saw France win the World Cup for the first time in their history, not to mention some very painful moments for Argentina's Javier Mascherano and for England, albeit they were two very different kinds of discomfort.

Traditionally, this is the time of year for memorable international football moments and there have been some big and significant moments in this week in history, particularly for Zinedine Zidane, as GIVEMESPORT reveals.

Javier Mascherano Tears His Anus

July 9th, 2014: Netherlands vs Argentina

We have all heard stories about sports people putting their bodies on the line for the greater good of their team’s cause. None less so than former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano a decade ago, who when wearing the blue and white stripes of Argentina, made a sensational tackle to deny The Netherlands’ Arjen Robben with what appeared a certain strike on goal in the final minute of the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

But his heroics came at a price, with the Argentine tearing his anus in the process. He said:

"The pain. It was terrible."

But the pain was worthwhile, with the challenge effectively taking the game to a penalty shoot-out in which Argentina were victorious, reaching their first World Cup Final in 24 years. Unfortunately for Argentina, they lost the final by a goal to nil to Germany as they did in 1990.

July 10th, 2018: Ronaldo moves to Juventus

After nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian giants Juventus for 100 million Euros, in a deal reported to be worth £500k a week in wages, it was the most expensive transfer by an Italian club for a player aged over 30. He'd scored a memorable goal for Real Madrid in the same year, but then aged 33, there were whispers in some quarters that the Portuguese superstar was by this time past his best. He still scored some of his most memorable goals in Italy, with impressive figures of 101 goals in 134 matches for the Turin-based side, winning two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, as well as being named the Serie A most valuable player.

Zidane Becomes a Legend

July 12th, 1998: World Cup Final

For many, the 1998 World Cup Final appeared to be the platform for Brazil's Ronaldo to claim his throne as the greatest player in the world. Enormous speculation surrounded his health and well-being in the hours leading up to kick-off, where at one point he was rumoured to have been dropped to the bench. He did indeed start the game, but gave a subdued performance. Meanwhile, Zidane sparkled, scoring two first-half headers in front of an adoring crowd in Paris. There's no doubting the Frenchman had some wonderful career highlights, but this was undoubtedly the most glorious night of what was an amazing career.

Zidane sees red in 2006 final as Germany thrash Brazil

On July 9th, 2006, Zinedine Zidane made World Cup final headlines once again but this time, for the wrong reasons when he was sent off in extra time of the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi in the chest, knocking him off his feet in the process. Zidane had scored a nonchalant penalty early on in the game. Once down to 10 men, France competed bravely, but eventually lost in the final in a penalty shoot out. Zidane's red card overshadowed what was an outstanding tournament for him in which FIFA named him the best player.

Finally, on July 8th, 2014, Germany pulled off one of the most memorable results of all time by hammering the hosts Brazil by seven goals to one in the semi-finals in Belo Horizonte. Germany found themselves five goals to nil up after only 29 minutes. Unsurprisingly, this is the largest winning margin ever known in a World Cup semi-final, a stage of the tournament that Brazil have not reached since.