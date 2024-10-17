Thomas Frank has addressed speculation linking him to Manchester United, revealing that while he is happy at Brentford for now, he would not rule out leaving in the future.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Dane provided some insight into his future as he marks six years in charge of the Bees, admitting he is ‘open’ to any new offers that may come his way.

Frank has been strongly linked with the Old Trafford job over the past couple of months - with GIVEMESPORT's Dean Jones saying he did speak to United chiefs over the summer - alongside other managers, including current and former England bosses Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate.

According to talkSPORT, Frank is admired by the Man United board for his impressive work at the Gtech Community Stadium, having successfully kept Brentford in the Premier League since their promotion in 2021.

The Dane was briefly linked with the Chelsea vacancy in the summer, after the Blues parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, although Enzo Maresca was eventually chosen to take over at Stamford Bridge.

‘Who knows what will happen in the future’

Speaking to talkSPORT, Frank revealed that he is ‘very happy’ at Brentford at present but left the door open to a future move in a candid interview ahead of the Premier League’s return this weekend:

“I've said many times I'm very happy at Brentford. Who knows what will happen in the future. Maybe I will stay here for many years. I'm open, maybe something happens. “How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few.”

Having joined the west London club in 2016 as an assistant coach to then-manager Dean Smith, Frank took charge on 16 October two years later.

Despite having one of the lowest wage bills in the Premier League, the Dane has led the Bees to finishes of 13th, 9th, and 16th in the past three seasons and has enjoyed a relatively strong start to this term.

After finally resolving the Ivan Toney saga by shipping the England international off to Saudi Arabia, Brentford have managed to stay competitive under Frank, currently sitting in 11th, two points ahead of Man United after seven games.

Following the international break, Frank is set for an Old Trafford audition as Brentford take on Man United on Saturday, 19 October.

Thomas Frank's Brentford Record (2018-2024) Games 283 Wins 122 Draws 64 Losses 97 Goals scored 467 Goals conceded 365 Points per game 1.52

Man United Eye Bayern Duo

After De Ligt and Mazraoui

Man United could soon continue their raid on Bayern Munich as they have set their sights on Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka for a potential move in 2025, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the two Bayern stars after securing the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui during the summer transfer window.

According to Plettenberg, United could prioritise a move for Goretzka as early as January, as they seek another addition to their midfield at the turn of the year. The 29-year-old's £290,000-per-week contract runs out in June 2026.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.