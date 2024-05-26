Highlights Chelsea have held talks with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Mauricio Pochettino's sudden exit has undoubtedly left fans surprised.

Frank is also being considered by Manchester United nad Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are searching to find a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club earlier this week, and according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Blues have held 'multiple meetings' with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Pochettino departing might have came as a shock to many in the footballing world, including the supporters at Stamford Bridge. The Argentinian manager turned things around in the second half of the 2023/2024 season and finished the campaign strongly, but Todd Boehly and his team opted to remove him from his position.

Frank has now been linked with a move to the club as the west London outfit search to find a suitable replacement to steer them in the right direction.

Chelsea Have Multiple Meetings With Frank

Manchester United are also interested

According to journalist Falk, Chelsea have held multiple meetings with Brentford boss Frank regarding the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge. It's understood that Frank, who has done an 'exceptional' job with Brentford says Pep Guardiola, has also been considered by Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Thomas Frank's Record at Brentford Matches 247 Wins 117 Draws 63 Losses 94 Points per match 1.51

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea had discussed the prospect of appointing Frank internally, mentioning the relationship they have with Brentford after poaching their set-piece coach. It now appears that the Blues have gone one step further and spoke directly to the Bees boss and his representatives.

Although Brentford struggled in the Premier League this season, looking at the bigger picture, Frank has done an impressive job for the capital club. The Danish coach guided the Bees from the Championship to England's top flight, quickly establishing them as a Premier League club.

Whether he could handle managing a club the size of Chelsea remains to be seen, but the Blues appear to be willing to take a risk with their next appointment, considering some of the names linked. The likes of Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, who were both plying their trade in the second tier of English football last season, are both being considered.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt