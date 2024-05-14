Highlights Manchester United may consider Brentford boss Thomas Frank to take over from ten Hag in the summer.

Frank's impressive work with the Bees has caught the attention of Old Trafford and he has a relationship with INEOS.

The 50-year-old manager, praised by Jurgen Klopp, has helped Brentford establish themselves in the Premier League.

Manchester United could be considering a change of manager in the summer, and a report from The Telegraph has suggested that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now a strong contender to take over at Old Trafford.

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils who are unable to qualify for the Champions League and may go a season without lifting a trophy. Last term, ten Hag guided United to a top-four finish while also winning the Carabao Cup, but they've failed to progress this time around.

With INEOS arriving earlier in the year, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team might be looking to start a fresh and bring in a new coach. Ten Hag can have no complaints considering the campaign the Manchester outfit have had.

Frank Now a Strong Contender for Man Utd Job

He's endured a difficult season with the Bees

The Telegraph have now claimed that Brentford manager Frank is a 'strong contender' to take over from ten Hag in the summer. The work he's done with the Bees is said to have impressed people at Old Trafford and he has a relationship with INEOS. The Manchester outfit are yet to make a decision on ten Hag, but if they decide to pull the trigger, Frank could be high on their shortlist.

The 50-year-old, who plays 'incredible' football according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has done an excellent job with Brentford. Although they've struggled this season, they've become an established Premier League club under his guidance. Frank has been without his star striker Ivan Toney for a large portion of the campaign, while he's had plenty of injury troubles to deal with.

Frank took over Brentford when they were in the Championship, guiding them to the play-offs twice, with the second time being more successful as they gained promotion to the Premier League. Since then, the Bees have often overachieved, finishing 13th and then ninth before the start of this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has managed against Manchester United six times in his career, with one win, one draw, and four losses.

Related 'No Way' Should Mauricio Pochettino be Next Man Utd Manager Manchester United pundit and online presenter Mark Goldbridge has had his say on rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move to the club

Gareth Southgate Linked With Man Utd

INEOS have a strong relationship with the England manager

Reports have suggested that Manchester United have made England manager Gareth Southgate one of their top targets to replace ten Hag in the summer. There's no agreement between the two parties, but talks are said to be going well with a positive outcome expected quickly.

The former Middlesbrough coach will undoubtedly be focusing on the upcoming European Championship tournament at the moment, but he does appear to be an option for United. Although a decision is yet to be made on ten Hag, INEOS will want a plan in place in case they decide to pull the trigger.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt