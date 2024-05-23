Highlights Thomas Frank is being considered for the Chelsea manager role, Fabrizio Romano suggests.

The Blues are also eyeing Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

Chelsea are set to appoint their fifth different manager in less than two years after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been mentioned internally at Chelsea for their managerial vacancy, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blues are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, and the 50-year-old Dane is among the candidates to take over.

Frank has led Brentford to a fourth-straight season in the Premier League, after securing promotion in 2021. This season, the Bees finished 16th in the league, 13 points clear of the bottom three.

The Brentford boss has been linked with a move away for the past 12 months and has recently told MailOnline that if ‘a big club one day comes to knock on my door, then I need to consider it.’

Frank joined Brentford in 2018, after leaving the Danish side Brondby. He led the Bees to their fourth-highest league finish ever in 2022, reaching ninth in the Premier League.

Chelsea Consider Frank for the Manager Role

They have also just hired Brentford's set-piece coach

In his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests that Chelsea are looking at a few names for the managerial vacancy and Frank - who plays "incredible" football according to outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - is one of them.

He said:

“Thomas Frank has been mentioned internally at Chelsea, and this comes after they just hired the set-piece coach from Brentford, so that’s a very good relationship. "Another name to mention is Kieran McKenna after he did an excellent job at Ipswich Town and my understanding is that he’s not negotiating a new deal with Ipswich because his priority is to wait for a different club.”

According to recent reports, Chelsea are targeting a young and dynamic manager who prefers a progressive playing style.

The Blues had one of the youngest squads in the Premier League this season, which is set to get even younger, after their oldest player, 39-year-old Thiago Silva, announced his departure this month.

Pochettino’s final two months at Chelsea were not enough to convince Todd Boehly to keep him for another year despite the Blues losing only once in their final 15 matches of the campaign and securing sixth place after a poor first half of the season.

Chelsea ‘Approach’ Ipswich Over McKenna

He's set to reject a new contract offer from the Tractor Boys

Romano suggests that Chelsea are also interested in hiring Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, after his successful season in the Championship.

The 38-year-old has led the Tractor Boys to the Premier League and attracted attention from multiple English sides, including Manchester United and Brighton.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich record (2023/24 Championship) Matches 46 Wins 28 Draws 12 Losses 6 Points per match 2.09

Recent reports suggest Chelsea have made an approach for McKenna as the Blues look to hire their fifth different manager in less than two years.

The Ipswich manager has a contract with the club until 2027 and is likely to reject any new deal amid interest from established Premier League sides.

Before joining Ipswich in 2021, McKenna spent five years at Man United, including as an assistant manager to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

