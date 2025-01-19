Liverpool are the "best team in the world" and Premier League champions elect, according to Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who has now given the Arsenal, Manchester City, and the current league leaders a good run for their money this season. The Bees had found a way to halt Arne Slot's side's title ambitions on Saturday until a stoppage time brace from Darwin Nunez downed them.

The Uruguayan super sub's goals were Liverpool's 36th and 37th shots on a frustrating afternoon. But, in the end, it was the sort of result that the Anfield outfit may well look back on in four months' time and attribute to their potential record-equalling 20th Premier League title. Arsenal's 2-2 home draw against Aston Villa now means the Reds are six points clear with a game in hand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 37 shots against Brentford is their joint-most in a Premier League match on record (since 2003/04), matching their total against Everton in April 2016.

The defeat was undoubtedly a tough blow for Brentford, especially after their impressive 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester City earlier in the week. For Thomas Frank, who has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top managers since guiding the west London club to the top flight in 2021, it would have been a bitter pill to swallow. However, the Danish coach has consistently shown grace in defeat, and this was once again evident at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Frank Hails Liverpool As "Best Team In The World"

The Dane believes Arne Slot's side stands out above their title rivals

Speaking to reporters after the match, Frank expressed his admiration for Liverpool’s quality and said: "I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big.

“We probably lacked the final cutting edge. We had some good chances and opportunities that never became opportunities because of the last pass or touch. Their centre-backs were exceptionally good.”

Having faced Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the first month of 2025, Frank also believes that Slot's side stands out among their title rivals. He added:

"I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me, they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

Since taking over from Jurgen Klopp last summer, Arne Slot has suffered just one Premier League defeat - a 1-0 loss to third-placed Nottingham Forest at Anfield back in September. In 32 matches across all competitions, the Reds have claimed 25 wins, five draws, and just two losses.

Their ability to grind out results, even when not at their best, has been the driving force behind their position at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League. Remarkably, Liverpool have done this without significant spending, with their highest outlay being £13 million on Federico Chiesa over one and a half transfer windows under the Dutchman.

Liverpool's next four fixtures include a Champions League clash against LOSC Lille at Anfield, a home league match against Ipswich Town, an away trip to Bournemouth, and their game in hand - a final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park against Everton on February 12th.