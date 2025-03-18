Tottenham Hotspur have Brentford manager Thomas Frank on their shortlist to replace Ange Postecoglou if they do make a change in the dugout, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Postecoglou could be under increasing pressure over the coming months after a disappointing season, particularly domestically. Although the north London outfit remain in the Europa League, they've been knocked out of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Tottenham are in the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after knocking out AZ Alkmaar in the previous round. Postecoglou's side now face Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, and it's an opportunity to salvage something from a disastrous season.

Tottenham Have Thomas Frank on Shortlist

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that although Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is the leading candidate to take over from Postecoglou if Tottenham were to sack their manager, Brentford's Frank is also on their shortlist. Frank has a release clause in his contract at Brentford, meaning Spurs will have no problem poaching him from Brentford as long as the 51-year-old is keen. It's also understood that Fulham's Marco Silva would be of interest to Spurs.

Brentford's Premier League statistics - Division ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 =7th Goals scored 50 6th Goals conceded 45 =14th Points 41 11th Goal difference +5 =10th

Frank, described as 'one of the best managers in the world' by analyst Invert The Wing, has done a superb job with Brentford, taking them from the Championship and establishing them as a solid Premier League club. There's an argument to suggest that Frank has taken Brentford as far as he can, and he might be considering taking the next step in his career.

The 51-year-old deserves a chance at managing a side competing for trophies and in Europe, but it appears that Tottenham have other managers ahead of him in their pecking order. Daniel Levy clearly values Premier League experience with three managers currently plying their trade in England's top flight on their shortlist.

