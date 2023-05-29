Tottenham Hotspur should make a move for Brentford manager Thomas Frank, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a disappointing season at Hotspur Way, Spurs need to get their next managerial appointment right.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Latest

With the Premier League season coming to a close, Spurs have missed out on all European competitions after finishing in eighth place in the table.

Considering the north London club were competing in the Champions League earlier in the campaign, it's undoubtedly been a catastrophic year for the managerless side.

Antonio Conte was sacked earlier in the term, with Cristian Stellini taking charge on an interim basis, before he was removed from his position.

Ryan Mason then entered the hot seat, but Daniel Levy will now be searching for a manager to turn their form around on a permanent basis.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are considering a move to appoint Brentford manager Frank.

However, Frank recently spoke about his future at Brentford amid rumours of a potential approach from Spurs.

He said: "There have been a lot of rumours about me over the last year. I don't ever get used to it, but I would say in general it is always flattering that there are rumours out there. I have said before that I am very, very pleased working for Brentford. Happy here."

What has Brown said about Frank?

Brown has suggested that Spurs should be looking to appoint a manager like Frank after the work he's done at Brentford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not sure that one [Ange Postecoglou] would be a great option really for Spurs. I can't personally understand why they haven't approached Thomas Frank yet at Brentford. I think he's done a marvellous job. Possibly gone slightly under the radar because of what other managers have been doing.

"If you look at the clubs outside of the traditional 'big six', three of them this season have had absolutely outstanding campaigns based on their relative spending power, and they are managed by Thomas Frank, Roberto De Zerbi, and Marco Silva.

"Those, for me, are the kind of names that Spurs should be looking at."

Who else could Spurs look to appoint?

As Brown alluded to, Celtic boss Postecoglou is reportedly on Spurs' list.

As per the MailOnline, Postecoglou, Luis Enrique, and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates, with the report also claiming that Xabi Alonso was their first choice, but he's ruled himself out of the running.

The likes of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are out of work after being sacked by Chelsea and Leicester City respectively, so there's certainly plenty of options out there.