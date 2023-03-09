Thomas Muller’s comments about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after Bayern Munich knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League on Wednesday night have raised eyebrows.

Bayern secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory over the Ligue 1 outfit.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, Bayern made light work of Christophe Galtier’s side at the Allianz Arena, wrapping up a deserved 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry.

Despite having the legendary Messi and the world-class Kylian Mbappe upfront, PSG failed to seriously trouble the Bundesliga opponents.

That’s now five times in seven seasons that the Parisians have been dumped out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

The club’s latest elimination leaves serious question marks not only over the future of Galtier, but also the PSG project as a whole.

"To be honest, I'm delighted PSG have gone out,” Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on CBS Sports. "I just don't like the whole setup and everything about it. It's not a team, they're just a mess. Five years out of seven, they've gone out in the last-16."

He added: "They spend more money than anyone – they have the best players in the world, and you know what, it's brilliant because it just shows how important it is to be a team."

What did Muller say about Messi and Ronaldo?

The experienced Muller, who produced a typically professional shift during the second leg, spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after the game.

Kicker journalist Georg Holzner - per Fabrizio Romano - quoted Muller as saying: “Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid.”

Muller has clearly enjoyed facing Messi a lot more over the years than Ronaldo, who won the Champions League four times during his unforgettable nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

Muller also faced Messi in a World Cup final (in 2014) - and it was the German and his teammates who prevailed over Argentina.

However, the 33-year-old did add: “I have the greatest respect for Messi's World Cup performance.”

Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy in December, inspiring Argentina to glory in Qatar and cemented his status as the greatest footballer of all time, in the eyes of many.

But it seems that, in Muller’s opinion, Ronaldo will always have the edge.

What did Muller previously say about Messi and Ronaldo?

Previously asked to pick between the two icons, Muller said: “I’ll go for Ronaldo. Against Messi, I have good statistics. Against Ronaldo, not that good.”