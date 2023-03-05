Thomas Müller is no doubt a Bayern Munich and German footballing legend and we can reveal how much his net worth is after his successful career so far.

Football fans across the globe have loved watching Muller and he has aged like a fine wine as he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon at the age of 33.

The one club man has won it all, including the Bundesliga and Champions League, as well as the World Cup, and he will no doubt be recognised as one of the best players of the modern generation.

So, let's dive into the financial life of Thomas Muller and look into his net worth as well as his current salary at Bayern Munich.

What is the net worth of Thomas Müller in 2023?

With Muller being a crucial part of Munich's recent history, as well as helping Germany win the World Cup, there is no doubt that he will have a very high net worth and that it will be a very fair value. For those of you who don't know, net worth is the total wealth of an individual, company, or household. It also takes into account financial assets.

According to celebritynetworth, Thomas Müller has a staggering net worth of around $55 million, this is around £45 million. This is obviously a huge amount, but makes a lot of sense when you think about how integral he has been to German football, it would have got him a lot of endorsements.

Thomas Mueller of Germany celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

What is Thomas Müller's current salary?

The attacking midfielder, who has also played as a centre-forward, has provided his club and country with goals and assists, which has helped his salary go up over the years. According to capology, the German is one of the highest-paid players at club level for Bayern Munich.

Muller is on around €390,000 a week, which is around £345,000. This is around €20,500,000 a year, which is around £18,000,000. This makes him the third highest-paid player at the club and just puts him behind Sadio Mane and Manuel Neuer.

Muller will probably also receive some loyalty bonuses, as well as bonuses for certain goals/assists targets should he match them. His contract expires in June 2024, and it will be really interesting to see what both Muller and Bayern Munich decide to do as he is 33, but definitely still has a few more years in him at a very high level.