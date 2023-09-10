Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been utilised at right-back at times this season, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on what the future holds for the Ghanaian.

The signing of Declan Rice has impacted Partey's chances of being a guaranteed starter in the middle of the park.

Partey joined the Gunners back in 2020 after Arsenal activated his £45m release clause, allowing him to part ways with Atletico Madrid, as per Sky Sports. The 30-year-old has been a key player for the north London club since his arrival, but this campaign, it certainly won't be as easy as the last.

England international Rice arrived during the summer transfer window, starting every game in midfield with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz. Partey has been shoe-horned into a right-back role, inverting into midfield when in possession. The arrival of Rice raised questions surrounding the future of Partey in the summer, who was linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Jorginho and Partey had a chance of leaving, with Arsenal willing to listen to offers for the midfield duo. Now the window is closed, of course, Partey will remain an Arsenal player until at least January, but whether he remains a key man under Mikel Arteta this term remains to be seen.

Back in July, Arteta showed his faith in Partey after the arrival of Rice, reassuring the midfielder that he was still in his plans...

"Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team. Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there's nothing there at all. They [Rice and Partey] can play together and that was in my plans."

Partey won't be a starter too often - Paul Brown

An injury to Jurrien Timber so early in the season may have given Partey more of a chance of featuring regularly for the Gunners. You'd imagine, Timber would be playing ahead of Partey at right-back, if fit, and Arteta seems set on his midfield trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz at the moment.

Brown has suggested that he doesn't see Partey being a starter too often this season. The journalist adds that Partey won't be a huge miss for the north London club, after being ruled out for around six weeks...

"So, if that's the way they want to go, I wouldn't have thought that Partey would be too badly missed over the next few weeks. He is still a useful member of the squad and I think when he's around he can make a difference. There will be times, perhaps, when Arsenal play with two anchor men and he slots in next to Declan Rice in certain games, but it doesn't look like he's going to be a starter too often this season."

Partey played a pivotal role in the Gunners' push for the Premier League title last term, but there's certainly an argument that Rice is an upgrade on the former Atletico midfielder.

2022/2023 Premier League Season Declan Rice (West Ham) Thomas Partey (Arsenal) Starts 36 28 Goals 4 3 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 2.42 1.23 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.02 0.94 Tackles + Interceptions (Per 90) 3.90 3.55 Aerial Duels (% Won) 58.7% 59.7% Stats according to FBref

Is Declan Rice the signing of the summer?

There's certainly an argument for Rice being the signing of the summer in the Premier League. However, when you take into account the financials of the transfer, with Arsenal paying £105m to West Ham United to prise him away from the London Stadium, there's an expectation that Rice should be performing at the highest level.

Read More: The 29 Best Transfers Of The 2023 Summer Window James Maddison, in terms of the impact he's made at Tottenham Hotspur, could be one of Rice's main competitors for the signing of the summer title. The England international has scored twice whilst also providing two assists, as per FBref, with Spurs sitting in second place in the Premier League going into the international break.

Moises Caicedo is another huge addition to a Premier League club with Chelsea, in terms of the fee (£115m), but the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has struggled to make the impact expected of him so far. Rice and Maddison could be racing for the number one spot at the moment, but it's early days in the season.