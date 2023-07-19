Arsenal are focusing heavily on the middle of the park in the transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on a player who is likely to leave, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's already been a busy summer for Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta, but transfer dealings are set to continue at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arsenal acted quickly in the transfer window, securing the signings of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice.

The trio of additions strengthens the Gunners in defence, midfield, and attack, as they hope to add more quality throughout the squad.

With Champions League football returning to the Emirates, it's no surprise to see Arsenal splashing the cash in the first few weeks of the transfer window.

After securing three signings, Arsenal's attention could turn towards trying to offload players over the next few weeks.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that we could see Arsenal looking to generate some funds to figure out how much they can spend on further additions this summer.

Despite Arsenal not seemingly being in any kind of financial difficulties at the moment, in order to continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations, the reality is, some players will have to leave the club before the window slams shut.

Now, one player who could be on his way out the door is Thomas Partey, who was once labelled 'world-class' by former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones has suggested that the likelihood is, Partey will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

The journalist adds that the midfield is an area in which Arsenal are primarily focusing on at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal have to contemplate what they would do in that area (midfield) of the pitch. This is a complete area of focus now for Arsenal.

"There are four or five players they want to figure out where they're going to be playing next season, so they can move on with their recruitment and the next phase of their planning.

"Thomas Partey is probably not going to be at Arsenal, but if he's not going to be, it has to happen quickly so they can sort that out."

What's next for Arsenal?

The north London club may seemingly have their replacement for Partey already after the signing of Rice, but Granit Xhaka has left the club, joining German side Bayer Leverkusen.

An additional midfielder will certainly be necessary if Partey was to join Xhaka in departing this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia could be 'one to watch' later in the window for Arsenal.

Jacobs confirms that the Gunners may be looking to sell players before bringing in further additions.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Arsenal adapt to potentially losing two players who featured so regularly under Arteta last season.