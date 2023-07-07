Arsenal will now listen to offers for midfielder Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta appears to be revamping his squad slightly.

Arsenal transfer news - Thomas Partey

Partey, who is earning £160k-a-week at Arsenal, has been a key player for the club over the last few years.

Last season, the Ghanaian midfielder started 28 Premier League games, scoring three goals, as per FBref.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their squad early in the summer transfer window, having already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea and with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber edging closer to moves to the Emirates.

With certain players joining the club, Arteta could be forced to offload some of his current squad, and midfielder Partey has been linked with a move away.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is attracting plenty of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Sheth also adds that Italian side Juventus are considering a move for the Ghanaian international.

With Rice soon to arrive at the north London club, Partey's position in the starting 11 may no longer be a guarantee, so a move away could be best for him personally.

What has Brown said about Partey?

Brown has suggested that Arsenal are now willing to listen to offers for Partey during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They are certainly listening to offers for Thomas Partey, but I don't believe they've had a serious offer for him yet.

"I think at the moment, Arsenal are concentrating on getting Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber over the line before they think about doing anything else.

"The next thing they do might be to get people out of the squad rather than bring people in."

Who else could Arsenal be looking to offload?

Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Folarin Balogun wants regular game time, meaning he could push for a move away this summer.

The American international could struggle to find minutes at the Emirates, with Havertz arriving through the door and Arteta already having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to call upon.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that Tierney's future at Arsenal is in doubt, with Newcastle United considering a move to sign the Scottish defender.

The 26-year-old started just six Premier League games last season, as per FBref, after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko saw him demoted to second choice at left-back.

What's next for Arsenal?

With Havertz, Rice, and Timber all potentially arriving at Arsenal ahead of the new campaign, the fans at the Emirates will be hoping for another title push.

Arteta's side showed signs of being capable of beating Man City to the trophy, but ultimately fell short towards the end.

The new additions alongside some of their younger stars developing and improving could see them push Pep Guardiola's side all the way, but the distraction of Champions League football could have a negative impact.