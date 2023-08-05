Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The arrival of Declan Rice has cast doubt over the future of Partey this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Thomas Partey

Partey signed for Arsenal back in 2020 after the Gunners activated his £45m release clause at Atletico Madrid, as per Sky Sports.

The Ghanaian was pivotal to Arsenal's impressive performances last season, but he is now competing for a spot with former West Ham United midfielder Rice.

Granit Xhaka has left the club to join Bayer Leverkusen, but Kai Havertz could be his replacement after playing slightly deeper at times during pre-season.

Partey has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer, with journalist Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old is unlikely to stay at the club.

However, since the report, a move has failed to materialise so far, and Jones has provided a fresh update on the Arsenal midfielder.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Partey?

Jones has suggested that Juventus are keen on signing Partey, but Arsenal's asking price is currently too high.

The journalist adds that as it stands, Partey will be staying at the club, but in the background they've been 'profiling' midfielders.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For a long time now there has been speculation over Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal and I think that is going to continue over the next couple of weeks.

"Arsenal are eventually going to have to set a deadline on whether he stays or goes though, because this is too important of a position to let go right to the wire, and Arsenal would risk being left short if he left at the last minute.

"He’s a really key figure in terms of what he does at Arsenal, but that does not mean it’s impossible he leaves because it is feasible he could be replaced by someone better. His physical strength, combative traits, are a thing Arsenal would really miss.

"Especially now Xhaka has also gone. But this is also one of the reasons Arsenal may not be done in the transfer market and continue to be linked with defensive midfielders.

"At the moment Partey is staying at Arsenal because their value of the player has not been met by any interested parties. Juventus are interested but won’t pay what Arsenal want.

"Obviously Arsenal are currently looking at goalkeepers and their pursuit of David Raya is playing out publicly at this stage. But in the background they have been profiling midfield players, and we should not take that lightly."

What's next for Arsenal?

As Jones touched upon, Raya could be Arsenal's focus for now.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Raya has been on Arsenal's radar for a while now, and the Spanish goalkeeper could compete with Aaron Ramsdale for a starting spot.

It's also understood that the Gunners could make a move for an attacking player later in the window, so it's set to be a busy few weeks in the transfer market.