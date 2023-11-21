Highlights Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal is in doubt due to his injury struggles, and there is talk of him leaving in the January transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Partey has already been told that he can leave Arsenal when the winter window opens.

Mikel Arteta has identified potential replacements, including Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Fluminense's Andre, but securing their signatures could be challenging due to competition from other clubs.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about his future, discussing the prospect of him leaving and whether we could see a replacement coming in.

The Ghanaian international has struggled with injuries for the most part this season and Mikel Arteta could be looking to find a more reliable replacement when the January transfer window opens for business. The Spanish manager needs all hands on the pump if they're going to mount a serious charge for the Premier League title.

Arteta hasn't had Partey available for selection for the majority of the season, so it could be time for the Gunners to cash in and bring in a new midfielder. The former Atletico Madrid man certainly has interest, so it will be interesting to see whether an offer arrives in 2024.

Thomas Partey could be on his way out

Partey signed for the north London club back in 2020 after Arsenal activated his £45m release clause, as per Sky Sports. The midfielder quickly became a key player at the Emirates and has been ever since, but fitness troubles this season has led to him becoming an unreliable option for Arteta. Partey recently underwent a procedure to help treat an injury which has given him issues this term, meaning he could be out for an extended period of time.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Appearances 4 Minutes 251 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Now, it's understood that Partey has been told he will be allowed to leave the club when the January transfer window opens. Although the Arsenal midfielder hasn't been able to contribute as much as the club would have hoped this campaign, the Gunners will still need to find a replacement to keep their squad depth.

The situation regarding replacing Partey has been ongoing for around a year now, according to journalist Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT. Arteta and his recruitment team have already identified targets at varying levels of cost. Arteta has recently claimed that he hopes Partey will be out for weeks and not months, but it's expected that he could return to action in January, as per Evening Standard.

Partey has previously been a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, and it could be an ideal time for Middle Eastern sides to take advantage and try and prise him away from the Emirates. The Gunners may have been reluctant to allow him to depart, but cashing in when the January window opens might be in their plans.

The signing of Declan Rice in the summer transfer window means Partey isn't as important to Arteta's side as he used to be, so it could be the ideal moment for the Gunners to cash in. Brown has suggested that Partey has now realised that his future may lie away from Arsenal and if they receive a good offer in January or next summer, then it's not impossible that he leaves. The journalist adds that if the Ghana international was to depart, then he expects Arsenal to bring in a replacement. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think he's realised that his future may lie away from Arsenal. If they get a good offer for him either in January or the summer it's not impossible that that he leaves. I don't think Arsenal are desperate to sell and they wouldn't really want to weaken their squad in the winter window. So if they were to do a deal to let him go, I think it would mean somebody else coming in. But I do think that his future is in doubt at the moment."

Mikel Arteta has replacements lined up

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is Arsenal's primary target ahead of the January transfer window. It won't be easy to prise the Brazilian away from Villa Park, with Unai Emery's side unlikely to allow a key player to leave due to the upward trajectory they're currently on.

Another option for the Gunners could be Fluminense midfielder Andre. As per MailOnline, Arsenal have previously enquired about the midfielder, who looks set to leave the Brazilian club in January. Liverpool and Fulham are also credited with an interest in the youngster, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.