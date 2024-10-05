Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of the season, amid rumours linking him with moves to Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Partey has started all six of the Gunners' Premier League matches this season, as well as the opening two Champions League games, and is thus clearly an important part of Mikel Arteta's plans. However, the Ghanaian's contract expires next summer, and there are subsequently 'question marks' over his long-term future.

Reports have emerged suggesting Atletico and Barcelona are considering making a move for the midfielder once he becomes a free agent, with some suggestions surfacing that the Spanish clubs could move as soon as January. However, Romano has quashed these rumours, claiming Partey is unlikely to be going anywhere this winter.

Partey Not Likely to Leave Gunners in January

Midfielder is part of Arteta's plans

Since arriving at Arsenal for a fee of £45 million back in October 2020, Partey has perennially struggled to remain fit and thus struggled to hold down a regular place in the Gunners' side over multiple seasons. However, in his four years in north London, the Ghana international has managed to amass 123 appearances, scoring six goals.

Many thought this summer would represent a natural parting of the ways between Arsenal and Partey, with links with a move to Saudi Arabia circulating, but nothing materialised, and he has assumed a key role in the squad. Paired with Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal's midfield, the 31-year-old has played almost every Premier League minute available.

This prominence in Arteta's team perhaps made reports suggesting he could depart in January appear incredible, and writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer specialist Romano revealed that such a departure is unlikely:

"Another player I expect to stay at his club at least until the end of the season is Thomas Partey. There are no movements planned for January. "For the summer, we will see. No decision has been made yet on his contract situation, but I’m not aware of any contact with Atletico or Barca for the January window."

Turning 32 at the end of this season, it would seem logical that next summer will be the natural point for Partey and Arsenal to cut ties. However, if he continues to play an integral role for the Gunners, a contract extension for the £200,000 per week earner isn't implausible.

Partey's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 14 Pass Accuracy 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.68 Tackles Per 90 1.59 Interceptions Per 90 1.25

Arsenal Eyeing Girona Defender Gutierrez

Kiwior could make way

Despite having a plethora of players who can operate at left-back at his disposal, Arteta and Arsenal are said to be eyeing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who has been described as 'exceptional'. The 23-year-old impressed last season for the La Liga side as they shocked Spain by qualifying for the Champions League, scoring twice and registering seven assists in 35 league appearances.

Arteta already has the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his ranks, all of whom can be deployed on the left-hand side of defence, although the north Londoners are understood to be in the market for a more traditional left-back, and Gutierrez fits the bill. Jakub Kiwior is deemed surplus to requirements, and reportedly could make way for the Girona man.

