Mikel Merino could replace Thomas Partey in the Arsenal lineup if he were to join the club, as the midfield isn't secure with the Ghanian, according to ESPN's Janusz Michallik.

Arsenal have been pursuing the Real Sociedad midfielder all summer and recent reports suggest that the two parties are now working through the final details before bringing the transfer saga to an end. The midfielder will be left out of the Spanish side's squad for their opening game of the La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano and that's to make sure a deal is facilitated.

His pending arrival will significantly strengthen an Arsenal side trying to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, but with a strong midfield already, questions have been raised about where Merino would fit into the lineup. According to Michallik, he could, and maybe should, replace Partey.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal Statistics Appearances 116 Goals 5 Assists 4

Michallik 'Doesn't Feel Secure' With Partey in Midfield

He's not convinced by the 31-year-old

Having spent nearly four years at Arsenal, Partey's future with the club is far from certain. There have been rumours about a move away for a while now and with his contract expiring in 2025, it seems likely he won't be a Gunner for much longer either way. Merino's arrival could be the perfect opportunity for Mikel Arteta to upgrade his midfield and he can do so by replacing Partey with the Spaniard, according to Michallik.

When asked about Merino's potential arrival and where he fits in during an episode of ESPN FC on YouTube, the journalist admitted that after the Wolverhampton Wanderers game, he didn't feel secure with Partey, who earns a whopping £200k-a-week at the Emirates, in the team and thinks that's where the Sociedad midfielder may come into the fold.

"For me, I just don't feel secure with him [Partey]. Statistically, today, he had a pretty good game. I think just enough. Although he did make a couple of big mistakes if you remember in the second half. Lost possession, right? I don't feel like Partey was the worst player on the pitch, but you just don't feel secure with him. "He [Merino] can come in for Partey, no problem."

Arsenal Have Put Together a Very Strong Side

Merino would be their third signing of the summer

If the Merino deal finally gets over the line, he'll be Arsenal's third signing of the summer so far. After an impressive loan spell last year, David Raya's deal at the Emirates was made a permanent one and, after catching attention from a number of clubs earlier this year, Riccardo Califiori joined the club this summer to strengthen their left-back position.

Last summer, they added superstars such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and under Arteta, the team is currently in great shape to try and overcome City at the top of English football and finally lift the Premier League trophy again. Signing Merino and swapping him in for Partey will only help those chances as well.

