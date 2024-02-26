Highlights Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko could return for Arsenal's trip to Sheffield United.

Gabriel Jesus' return will be a huge boost for Arsenal, with both Partey and Zinchenko not far behind in their recovery.

Last season's title slip due to William Saliba's injury has Mikel Arteta eager to have a fully fit squad for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who earn a combined £350k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, have been unavailable for selection for Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, and it's now being reported that they could be fit to face Sheffield United in the Premier League next Monday.

Zinchenko has been on the treatment table over the last four games while Arsenal fans haven't seen Partey in action since October. With the Gunners preparing for an intense end to the season as they battle to win the Premier League title, Arteta will be desperate to have a fully fit squad available to him.

Zinchenko and Partey could return this weekend

Arteta will almost have a fully fit squad

Gabriel Jesus made his return to the matchday squad on Saturday as Arsenal, which is a huge boost for Arteta's side, despite the Brazilian international remaining on the bench for the whole game. The Spanish boss might have decided not to risk the former Manchester City striker with the Gunners comfortably winning at home to Newcastle United.

Now, a report from Football.London has suggested that Arteta could receive a further boost when it comes to injuries, with Partey and Zinchenko set to be assessed between now and the Sheffield United game, with both players described as being 'not far behind' Jesus in their recovery. That would leave Arsenal with just Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber on the treatment table.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey - 2023/2024 stats Stats Zinchenko Partey Appearances 17 (4) 3 (1) Goals 1 0 Assists 2 0 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 0.8 Tackles Per Game 2.2 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 1 Match rating 6.88 6.95 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 26/02/2024

Last season, Arsenal were leading the race for the Premier League for the majority of the season, but an injury to William Saliba dented their chances of lifting the title. Ultimately, the Gunners fell at the final hurdle, with Manchester City lifting the prestigious trophy. As a result, Arteta will be desperate to have every single player available for the run-in as they look to go one better this campaign. As it stands, the north London club are just two points behind Liverpool at the top.

Arsenal favourites to sign Premier League striker

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has revealed that the Gunners are the favourites to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the summer transfer window. The England international is expected to depart when the market opens, and despite murmurs of Arsenal not being as interested as they once were, 'inroads have definitely been made and there is no smoke without fire', according to Jones.

A report from the Independent claims that the Bees could charge in the region of £100m to allow Toney to leave the club. Although Arteta and his recruitment team could be keen, it would certainly put a huge dent in their transfer budget.