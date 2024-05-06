Highlights Thomas Partey's time at Arsenal is coming to an end due to a reduced role and potential offers from abroad.

Declan Rice's impressive debut campaign makes the Ghanaian's departure even more understandable.

Two Brazilian Premier League midfielders are among the names reported as Partey's replacement.

After four largely successful seasons, it seems that Thomas Partey's time at Arsenal is drawing to a close. Partey made an immediate impact upon signing from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45m, still a record fee for a Ghanaian player, showing his experience and adding industry to Mikel Arteta's midfield.

However, through injury and the £100m summer addition of Declan Rice, Partey has seen his role reduced this term. Rice has wowed supporters with his consistency and "unbelievable" performances in the red of Arsenal, who look set to take their Premier League title challenge to the final day, with Manchester City just one point behind Arteta's men, but with a game in hand.

Partey, who turns 31 next month, will no doubt be hoping to play his part in Arsenal's run-in, and will view any potential end-of-season success as the perfect way to cap off his career at the Emirates, with the club said to be "willing to consider" offers for the defensive midfielder this summer.

Should the Ghanaian depart, and with an exit also likely for Mohamed Elneny with his contract up this summer, that would leave just Rice, Jorginho, who is set to sign a new deal with the north London club, and the returning Albert Sambi Lokonga, meaning reinforcements will be needed. Here are four players that have been linked with a move to Arteta's side.

Joao Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers

23-year-old Joao Gomes has reached new heights this campaign, since singing for Wolves in January 2023. Standing at just 5'9" (not quite his team's smallest player), Gomes is not of the same imposing stature as someone like Rice or Partey, but his tough tackling and astute reading of the game has seen him blossom into one of the league's finest defensive midfielders this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes ranks third among all Premier League players for tackles in the 2023/24 season.

The Brazilian, who joined the Black Country outfit from Flamengo, has asserted himself as a key player in Gary O'Neil's side, with his consistent performances having caught the attention of some of Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, who, according to reports, have moved ahead of Manchester United in the queue for his signature.

Gomes saw his fine club form rewarded with his first senior cap for the Brazil National Team in March, and with the Gunners already having several fellow members of the Selecao in their squad, Gomes could fit in well.

Amadou Onana

Everton

Everton's Amadou Onana has previously been the subject of a big-money move away from Merseyside, with Chelsea and Man United both expressing keen interest in the Belgium international last summer, and now it seems to be Arsenal's turn to try and lure the imperious defensive midfielder away from the Toffees.

This comes from a report from Football Transfers, who suggest that Arsenal are one of three teams leading the race for the impressive 22-year-old. Furthermore, the Gunners were even thought to have made an approach for Onana in the January window, that is, according to a report from Team Talk.

Time will tell if Edu and Arteta decide to go back in for the Belgian, but there is no doubting his quality, and standing at 6'4", he would add even more aerial threat to one of the Premier League's best teams from set pieces.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United

Another Brazilian and probably the most established name on the list, Bruno Guimaraes could be headed for a shock Newcastle exit this summer. The all-action midfielder has taken the Premier League by storm since signing from Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022, soaring to the top of wish lists belonging to some of the world's biggest clubs.

Newcastle, and by no coincidence Guimaraes, have seen their rapid ascendancies somewhat stall this season, with the Magpies ravaged by injuries all campaign and the Brazilian being the only consistently available player in their midfield. The Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules have also complicated things for Eddie Howe, with Newcastle almost certainly needing to sell one of their star assets this summer before making any additions to their squad.

This has pricked up the ears of Arsenal, who are thought to "really like" Guimaraes and be keen on adding him to their ranks in the upcoming window, although only for what will surely be close to another nine-figure sum.

Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad

The man reportedly topping Arsenal's summer wish list for defensive midfield is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and it's easy to understand why.

The Spaniard, who is also of interest to Barcelona, has been at the heart of La Real's success in recent seasons, as the club progressed into the knock-out round of the Champions League this season, for just the third time in their history. Zubimendi has drawn comparisons to Spanish greats Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso for his positional awareness, decision-making, and his composure and impressive technique on the ball.

The 25-year-old has been identified by fellow San Sebastian-born midfielder, Arteta, as the missing piece in his midfield jigsaw, with Zubimendi a 'concrete' target for Arsenal this summer, despite his own reported reluctance to leave his boyhood club.