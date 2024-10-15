Thomas Tuchel has agreed to succeed Gareth Southgate and become the new England manager, per The Times. The report has suggested that the German tactician and the Football Association (FA) have agreed a deal with him expected to be announced this week.

The Champions League winner with Chelsea - and a league winner in both Germany and France - emerged as a front-runner for the role after interim boss Lee Carsley spoke out about his unwillingness to take on the position on a full-time basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel, upon the official announcement, will become England's first German-born manager.

Amid the uncertainty over who will take charge of the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate’s departure in the summer, Tuchel’s appointment will represent a changing of the guard, despite the ex-Chelsea and Bayern chief only experiencing jobs in club football.

Tuchel Agrees to Take on England Job

Howe, Guardiola and Potter all considered by the FA

Close

After leaving Stamford Bridge just over two years ago amid differences with the club’s boardroom bosses and a difficult stint in charge of Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, Tuchel has been on the market as a free agent since the summer - and England have finally got their hands on their primary choice.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and out-of-work Graham Potter had all been sounded out by the FA over the past couple of days but, according to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Tuchel is set to become the next permanent England boss.

Guardiola had emerged as a shock candidate given his role with the Premier League's current reigning champions, but uncertainty arose given that his contract expires at the end of this season. The Catalan was unable to provide a firm answer in response to the FA, leaving Tuchel in the driving seat for the position.

Related 3 Ways England Could Line Up Under Thomas Tuchel Tuchel is reportedly 'negotiating' to become England's new manager, and could make interesting tactical tweaks to the Three Lions.

Previously linked with the Manchester United role amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's position, Tuchel fits the remit of England needing a “world-class coach who has won trophies”, previously admitted by Birmingham-born Carsley after England’s 3-1 Nations League win over Finland in Helsinki.

Contact with the ex-Borussia Dortmund man, now 51 years of age, were made last month by the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott. Per The Times' report, the FA are of the belief that securing his signature amid interest from AC Milan and Manchester United is a massive coup.

Inside Tuchel's Managerial Career

Managed the likes of Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Close

Best known by Premier League aficionados for his stint with Chelsea, one that saw him mastermind a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final, Tuchel has built up a reputation for being a resolute manager in knockout-based competitions.

Starting his managerial career with Stuttgart's academy ranks in 2000, he quickly rose up the ladder in Germany. He went on to enjoy stints with Augsburg and Mainz before being noticed by Borussia Dortmund - one of the biggest clubs in German football.

Thomas Tuchel - Managerial Career Statistics Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Bayern Munich 61 37 8 16 Chelsea 100 63 19 18 PSG 127 96 11 20 Borussia Dortmund 107 69 20 18 Mainz 183 72 45 66

A 107-game stint where he accrued a points per game rate of 2.12 saw him picked up by Paris Saint-Germain before he joined Chelsea to oversee a period of a century of outings. His most recent foray in management came at Bayern Munich.

With England - its fans, players and staff - desperate to win their first piece of silverware since their World Cup win in 1966, especially after reaching successive European Championship finals, could Tuchel be the man to finally get a trophy over the line for England's current generation of talent?

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/10/24