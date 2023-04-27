Thomas Tuchel is already under pressure at Bayern Munich, despite only having been in charge for seven games.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has won just twice since taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, leaving club chiefs seemingly questioning whether Tuchel is the right man for the job.

Bayern have already been dumped out of every cup competition, meaning that their remaining focus is to try and win the Bundesliga for an 11th-straight time.

Even that isn't going particularly well, as the club currently trail leaders Borussia Dortmund by a point with just five games of the season left.

Tuchel has already lost as many games as Nagelsmann at Bayern this season

Tuchel's struggles since taking the reins at the Allianz Arena are summed up by the fact that he has already lost as many games in his brief spell in charge as Nagelsmann did in the 37 games that he oversaw this season before being shown the door.

Things aren't going to plan - and Bayern know it.

In an effort to turn their failing campaign around, former Bayern president Uli Hoeness made a trip to the club's training ground this week to speak to Tuchel.

Per the Daily Mail, the Bayern boss was 'seen in deep conversation with Hoeness' during his visit. Sky Germany went on to report that the 71-year-old had been tasked with 'finding out where the current issues lie at the club'.

Sources for German outlet BILD have confirmed that the Bayern board will meet before the end of the season to discuss the futures of Tuchel, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Tuchel needs to transform the club's fortunes quickly - beginning with Sunday's visit of Hertha Berlin - and the pressure of the situation looks to be beginning to tell.

Tuchel looked to be feeling the pressure during 'secret' Bayern training session

A further report from BILD shared details of a secret Bayern training session that took place earlier this week. It won't make comfortable reading for the club's hierachy.

There was said to be 'disagreements and arguments' between players as they trained. In particular, Leroy Sane was singled out as being 'not fully committed'.

Given the storm of controversy that resulted from his altercation with Sadio Mane after the Champions League defeat at Manchester City, that will be the last thing that Bayern fans want to hear at present.

Tuchel was clearly frustrated with what he saw unfolding before him as he twice tried to 'break a pole with his knee' during the session.

The 49-year-old looks to have been successful in that regard as he was later pictured holding two separate pieces of a pole as he left the training pitch.

Tuchel has resisted calls for his resignation and continues determined to fight for his job with the Bavarian side.

He may have only signed a two-year deal last month, but Tuchel faces an uphill battle if he is to see out that contract.