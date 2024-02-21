Highlights Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The German manager is interested in joining Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are making major changes at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and he reportedly wants to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United being a club he's always been keen on managing.

Erik ten Hag's job appears to be safe at Old Trafford as it stands, but with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the club, they might be considering making a change in the near future. It's been an inconsistent campaign for the Red Devils, but ten Hag will be hoping to be given an opportunity under new guidance.

Thomas Tuchel keen on Man Utd

He wants to return to England

According to journalist Christian Falk, Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League after he leaves Bayern, with United being one of the clubs he's always been interested in managing. Whether the Red Devils would ever consider appointing Tuchel remains to be seen, but it appears that he will push to have another go at plying his trade in England.

Bayern Munich recently confirmed that Tuchel, who has been described as an 'elite' manager, will be leaving the club at the end of the campaign. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Bundesliga side, who are currently eight points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the league table.

Tuchel won the Champions League during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, but he was eventually sacked by Todd Boehly and replaced by Graham Potter. Things have only got worse at Stamford Bridge since Tuchel's departure, so he might feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel - 2023/2024 Bundesliga stats Matches 22 Won 16 Drawn 2 Lost 4 Points 50 Points per game 2.27 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/02/2024

Bayern's form this season could be a concern for Manchester United if they are considering the appointment of Tuchel. The Bundesliga side brought Harry Kane to the club in the summer transfer window and are still struggling to gain ground on Leverkusen at the top of the table. Although Bayern have picked up plenty of points this season, they've lost their last three games, including a Champions League tie against Lazio.

Ratcliffe could give him a chance

Ratcliffe is already making major changes at Old Trafford, with Dan Ashworth set to be poached from Newcastle United. The INEOS founder wants to make alterations behind the scenes to help shape the club's future, leading to doubts about whether ten Hag could be axed.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Ratcliffe is backing ten Hag and doesn't currently have any plans to replace him at the end of the season. The Dutch tactician will naturally have to finish the campaign strong, but as it stands, he's starting to get a tune out of his players once again.