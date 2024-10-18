England boss Thomas Tuchel will be 'blocked' from attending the 2026 World Cup qualifying draw, confirmed by the Football Association (FA), because he does not officially start work until January 1, 2025 – a decision that he and the FA have stood by.

Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe were among the names reportedly in the frame to become the new Three Lions' boss – but the opportunity, ultimately, landed at the door of Tuchel, who is still widely considered to be one of the best managers in world football.

Tuchel ‘Blocked’ From World Cup Qualifying Draw

German tactician’s first taste of action will come in March

Set to take place in December, the ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss will not be in Zurich, Switzerland, to represent the Three Lions, per The Sun, nor will he take charge of their two remaining Nations League encounters against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Ahead of the 23rd iteration of the World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States - a competition Tuchel is keen to reign victorious in - the draw for the first round (group stage) will be held on 13 December 2024 in Zurich.

Tuchel will not be in attendance because he’s set to dive into his duties in January with the FA keen for him to remain out of the picture until then, with his debut as boss set to come two months later in March. On why Tuchel will start in 2025 and not sooner, FA CEO Mark Bullingham said:

“Thomas had his timescale, and it just fitted really well. What was impressive was his singular focus on us, the World Cup and that project. It made sense for it to start on January 1 and for Lee Carsley to finish the Nations League campaign.”

Interim boss Lee Carsley will see out the rest of his short stint with the senior England side, before returning to his duties with the Under-21s, before Tuchel takes over as Gareth Southgate’s long-term successor.

Tuchel to Not Attend Premier League Matches Pre-2025

Jordan Pickford’s first-choice status in jeopardy

Between now and when Tuchel officially resumes his post at the turn of the year is the perfect opportunity to scout all manner of Englishmen before entering the Wembley dugout for the first time in March 2025.

However, according to the Guardian, Tuchel is not expected to be in attendance at any Premier League fixture before the end of 2024. Krumbach-born Tuchel is not under any pressure to do any work before his official start date, per the report.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of managers with 50+ games in the Champions League, only Guardiola and van Gaal can better Tuchel’s win ratio of 59.7%.

Interestingly, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, a 70-cap England international, is reportedly a shock name that could be dropped with his future as his country’s number one not as secure now as it was under Southgate’s 102-game stewardship.