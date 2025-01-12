Thomas Tuchel is one of the most highly regarded managers in football. Through spells with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, he's experienced great success and coached some of the best players on the planet. Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Mario Gotze and Antonio Rudiger all spent time working with Tuchel. Not many were fortunate enough to play for him at two different teams, though.

Kane will join that group now that the manager is in charge of the England national team. The pair worked together at Bayern during the forward's first season in the Bundesliga and will reunite with the Three Lions. Another player who got the chance to join forces with Tuchel on multiple occasions was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pacy striker worked with the coach at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017 and they accomplished great things together. They then reuinited several years later at Stamford Bridge when Tuchel signed Aubameyang for Chelsea in 2022. Their second stint together wasn't half as fruitful and was over almost as quickly as it started. For forward, it quickly became apparent that his manager wasn't quite the same man that he worked under at Dortmund and he revealed as much.

Aubameyang Didn't Recognise Tuchel at Chelsea

He claimed the manager had changed

Speaking to The Athletic with quotes shared via Gianluca Dimarzio, Aubameyang shared details on his struggles at Chelsea and highlighted how Tuchel had changed drastically since their time together at Dortmund. He admitted the manager was unrecognisable and he could tell something was wrong. He said:

"Tuchel? I didn’t recognise him. He wasn’t the guy I knew a few years ago. He was the only one who really understood me in Dortmund. At Chelsea, it seemed like something was wrong."

Things were very different and that showed through the striker's drastically different fortunes with both clubs.

Aubameyang Had a Great Run With Dortmund

He spent five years at the club

While he played under Tuchel at the Signal Iduna Park for two years between 2015-2017, Aubameyang actually joined Dortmund in 2013 and was a vital component within the side before the manager even took charge. He was a solid striker during the first couple of seasons at the Bundesliga club, but the former Arsenal man took his game to new heights under Tuchel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 79 goals during his two years under Tuchel at Dortmund

He scored for fun under his new head coach and became one of the best and most sought-after strikers on the planet. During his time with Tuchel, Aubameyang won a DFB-Pokal trophy and finished runners-up in the competition too. The manager ultimately left in 2017, while the striker followed suit less than a year later when he joined Arsenal. After a successful stint with the Gunners, he briefly spent time with Barcelona before he was handed the opportunity to reunite with Tuchel at Chelsea.

Aubameyang Struggled at Chelsea

His reunion with Tuchel lasted just days

Right at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Aubameyang joined up with Tuchel once again. This time, they were working together at Chelsea, but it quickly became apparent that they wouldn't enjoy the same success the second time around. The striker was signed on September 2 and the coach was sacked just five days later on September 7. Their reunion was cut short in brutal fashion and it was a sign of things to come for the player at Stamford Bridge.

It was a tumultuous period at Chelsea and the club was enduring their worst run of form in decades. Aubameyang did little to help their issues, though, and he scored just three times in 21 games for the Blues. He was a shell of the player he'd been at both Dortmund and Arsenal and offered very little going forward. He didn't hit the back of the net anywhere close to as often as Chelsea hoped and he spent just one season at the club.

By July 2023, just 10 months after he join Chelsea, Aubameyang was allowed to leave the club and he moved to Marseille in Ligue 1. He instantly rediscovered his prolific form in front of goal and scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for the French side. Now, he plays for Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/01/2025